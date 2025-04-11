Prisma boosts skills at Angola's largest diamond mine

Prisma has partnered with a South African engineering group to deliver specialised training for local employees at Angola's largest diamond mine, enhancing skills for safe and efficient operations.

Setting the foundation for future independent operation

Recognising the critical importance of building local capacity, this project focuses on providing comprehensive operational readiness training to the mine’s workforce.

The training curriculum encompasses key areas such as metallurgy, basic engineering, mobile machine operation, and rigorous safety protocols, ensuring that employees are well-prepared to manage all aspects of mine operations independently within a few years.

This approach aligns with local regulations, which mandate that mining companies leave operational sites fully equipped and empower local employees with the skills and knowledge for long-term self-sufficiency.

Sustainability through knowledge transfer

A cornerstone of this project is Prisma’s innovative “train the trainer” model. This approach goes beyond traditional skills transfer by identifying and developing local employees as future trainers.

“By equipping individuals with the necessary teaching skills and comprehensive knowledge, Prisma ensures the long-term sustainability of knowledge transfer within the mine,” explains Carol Brandt, metallurgy training manager at Prisma.

“This commitment to building local training capacity empowers the mine to maintain high operational standards and continuously improve its workforce capabilities even after the initial training phase is complete.”

Upskilling for ongoing development

Key objectives of the Prisma partnership include the upskilling of the mine’s workforce by equipping employees with the necessary skills and qualifications to operate the mine safely and efficiently, including NQF Level 2 (operator) and Level 3 (first-line supervisor) qualifications in mineral processing.

The initiative is also aimed at building local training capacity, and the implementation of the “train the trainer” model will effectively develop a pool of skilled local trainers who can ensure the ongoing development and upskilling of the mine’s workforce moving forward.

“We are proud of Prisma’s ability to promote industry best practices by introducing and implementing internationally recognised training standards and best practices in mining operations,” says Brandt.

“By developing a skilled and empowered local workforce, this project will contribute to long-term sustainability as the mine ramps up to its projected annual production capacity of 20 million carats.”