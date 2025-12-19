MiningMatters contributes R5bn to training and upliftment of skills

In the second fact-based iteration of the Minerals Council South Africa’s #MiningMatters, the extent of training provided by mining companies internally and to communities underscores why the industry is relevant and important not only to 470,000 employees but also to host communities, where training is becoming increasingly important.

Last year, mining companies contributed more than R5bn to generally lift skill levels and to secure jobs both within the industry and in the future when mining has ceased.

This included investing heavily in training their employees as well as community members, particularly the youth.

“Mining continues to demonstrate that a positive impact on people is its greatest value creation now and in the future.

“The training funded by mining companies is critical to developing skills at work and more broadly in host communities to shape a more resilient, inclusive future for employees and communities alike,” says Mustak Ally, head of hr and skills development at the Minerals Council.

Training more than doubled

Training provided to mine employees more than doubled in 2024 from the previous year, with companies delivering nearly 860,000 training interventions, up from 407,899 in 2023.

This is according to a study by the Mining Qualifications Authority (MQA), an organisation that is a strategic partner to the mining industry and which is funded by companies’ contributions of skills levies.

Between 2021 and 2024, the mining industry implemented an average of more than 601,000 training programmes a year for employees.

Safety a dominant theme

Most of the training was short courses, with safety as the dominant theme.

The mining industry reported its safest year in 2024, with 42 fatalities, the lowest on record, as companies continue to strive for Zero Harm.

As of the end of November 2025, the industry had recorded 39 fatalities. However, injuries were recorded at 1,602, a decrease of 11% (on average, 11%-16% reduction per month from the start of 2025) compared to the previous year.

This signals that safety interventions are making a positive impact with sustained efforts across the industry.

Bursaries

In the five years to end-2025, more than R1bn was spent on providing higher education bursaries.

In 2024, 51,430 community members – nearly 78% of whom were unemployed – received training funded by mining companies, rising steadily from 41,130 in 2021 as the industry increases its focus on developing local skills, education and capacity for work within mining or in other businesses.

The training was focused on young people, with the provision of more than 12,800 bursaries in 2024 and nearly 10,800 short courses, which are designed to provide skills in a time-efficient manner. In total, 36,520 youth and 3,300 school children received training during 2024.

Scare skills focus

As the MQA notes, companies are focused on mine engineering, which is a scarce skill, as well as chemical, electrical and electro-mechanical engineering in their provision of bursaries, which is encouraging for mining communities and the economy.

Artisanal training is also a key area of focus.

Recent four-year trends from the MQA, drawing on submissions made by up to 965 mining companies, as well as those providing services to the industry and diamond processing and jewellery manufacturing, confirm the industry is actively improving its employees’ capabilities, expanding training opportunities, and accelerating community development efforts.

This is despite operational and regulatory constraints that have prevented the industry from reaching its full potential.

Training and skills development opportunities offered by mining companies play a significant role in uplifting individuals, making their jobs safer and healthier, and improving employability both within and beyond the sector.

Training programmes in communities create pathways to jobs, support small business growth and enterprise development, and contribute to broader regional sustainability.

Stand-alone businesses

“By making these investments, companies are looking to a future where communities have ongoing stand-alone businesses and industries once mining ceases,” says Mzila Mthenjane, CEO of the Minerals Council.

In a separate study conducted by economic and financial data consultancy Quantec, 19 Minerals Council member companies representing more than 266,400 employees, or about 56% of industry employment, showed they:

Have spent R5.7bn on training and development in 2024.



Spent R23,568 per full-time employee on training.



Trained more than 19,120 people with a total of 30.8 million training hours.



Provided 4,985 bursaries.

Well-paid jobs

Mining companies provide well-paid jobs.

The average annual wages within the mining industry in 2024 were R577,597 for high-skilled workers, R328,996 for semi-skilled workers, and between R246,924 for those in low- and unskilled roles.

Nationally, the average wages for the three skill levels were R400,958, R205,851, and R113,083.

Women employees up

The percentage of women employed in the mining industry has steadily risen, with women accounting for 21% of employees across all job categories in 2024, according to the Commission for Employment Equity’s Annual Report.

That same year, women represented 21% of top management, 25% of senior management and 30% of professionally qualified and mid-management jobs.