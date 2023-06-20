Stiles Menlyn Pretoria showroom finds a new home showcasing exquisite tile and sanitaryware finishes

Stiles, the visionary trendsetter renowned for its exquisite tile and sanitaryware finishes, is delighted to announce the relocation of its Menlyn showroom. In a move that promises to redefine the design landscape, Stiles invites design enthusiasts, industry professionals, and homeowners to experience the pinnacle of tile and sanitaryware elegance at its new address: 188 Lois Ave, Newlands, Pretoria.

Known for pushing boundaries and setting new industry standards, Stiles has chosen a prime location to showcase its exceptional range of products. Nestled in the vibrant heart of Menlyn, Pretoria, the new showroom beckons with its captivating displays, where every corner is infused with innovation and style.

"As a company committed to delivering cutting-edge designs and extraordinary products, we are thrilled to reveal the new location of our Menlyn showroom," declares Steve Joubert, the visionary CEO of Stiles. "Pretoria is a city brimming with creativity and sophistication, making it the perfect backdrop for our unparalleled offerings."

Situated at 188 Lois Ave, Newlands, Pretoria, the new Stiles Menlyn showroom sets a new standard for architectural excellence. From the moment visitors step through its doors, they are enveloped in an atmosphere of refined luxury and timeless elegance. With its harmonious fusion of form and function, the showroom captivates the senses, inspiring guests to envision their dream spaces come to life.

This strategic relocation marks yet another milestone in Stiles' remarkable journey, reinforcing the company's unwavering commitment to shaping the design landscape. The Menlyn showroom represents the epitome of Stiles' passion for innovation and trendsetting, offering visitors an unparalleled selection of tile and sanitaryware finishes.

"Stiles is dedicated to empowering local communities, and our Menlyn showroom relocation is a testament to this commitment," emphasises Joubert. "By establishing ourselves in different locations, we not only contribute to the local economy but also create opportunities for local employment and foster the growth of neighbouring businesses."

As Stiles embarks on this new chapter, the Menlyn showroom promises to be a haven of inspiration for those seeking to transform their living spaces. Discover a world where design boundaries are pushed, where elegance intertwines with functionality, and where every detail is carefully curated to create extraordinary spaces.

For further information, please visit the Stiles Menlyn Showroom or our website www.stiles.co.za.



