Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsPerfect WordInsight SurveyStilesProvantageOLC Through The Line CommunicationsMullen Lowe South AfricaDistellMpactQuickEasy SoftwareeatbigfishEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Stiles Menlyn Pretoria showroom finds a new home showcasing exquisite tile and sanitaryware finishes

20 Jun 2023
Issued by: Stiles
Stiles, the visionary trendsetter renowned for its exquisite tile and sanitaryware finishes, is delighted to announce the relocation of its Menlyn showroom. In a move that promises to redefine the design landscape, Stiles invites design enthusiasts, industry professionals, and homeowners to experience the pinnacle of tile and sanitaryware elegance at its new address: 188 Lois Ave, Newlands, Pretoria.
Stiles Menlyn Pretoria showroom finds a new home showcasing exquisite tile and sanitaryware finishes

Known for pushing boundaries and setting new industry standards, Stiles has chosen a prime location to showcase its exceptional range of products. Nestled in the vibrant heart of Menlyn, Pretoria, the new showroom beckons with its captivating displays, where every corner is infused with innovation and style.

"As a company committed to delivering cutting-edge designs and extraordinary products, we are thrilled to reveal the new location of our Menlyn showroom," declares Steve Joubert, the visionary CEO of Stiles. "Pretoria is a city brimming with creativity and sophistication, making it the perfect backdrop for our unparalleled offerings."

Situated at 188 Lois Ave, Newlands, Pretoria, the new Stiles Menlyn showroom sets a new standard for architectural excellence. From the moment visitors step through its doors, they are enveloped in an atmosphere of refined luxury and timeless elegance. With its harmonious fusion of form and function, the showroom captivates the senses, inspiring guests to envision their dream spaces come to life.

This strategic relocation marks yet another milestone in Stiles' remarkable journey, reinforcing the company's unwavering commitment to shaping the design landscape. The Menlyn showroom represents the epitome of Stiles' passion for innovation and trendsetting, offering visitors an unparalleled selection of tile and sanitaryware finishes.

"Stiles is dedicated to empowering local communities, and our Menlyn showroom relocation is a testament to this commitment," emphasises Joubert. "By establishing ourselves in different locations, we not only contribute to the local economy but also create opportunities for local employment and foster the growth of neighbouring businesses."

Stiles unveils stunning showroom in Centurion, showcasing exquisite tile and sanitaryware finishes
Stiles unveils stunning showroom in Centurion, showcasing exquisite tile and sanitaryware finishes

Issued by Stiles 1 day ago

As Stiles embarks on this new chapter, the Menlyn showroom promises to be a haven of inspiration for those seeking to transform their living spaces. Discover a world where design boundaries are pushed, where elegance intertwines with functionality, and where every detail is carefully curated to create extraordinary spaces.

For further information, please visit the Stiles Menlyn Showroom or our website www.stiles.co.za.

NextOptions
Stiles
Stiles strives to be exclusive and unique, offering only the best quality products. We believe in the products we market and employ creative people with an enthusiasm to succeed.
Read more: tiles, Steve Joubert, Stiles



Related

Stiles unveils stunning showroom in Centurion, showcasing exquisite tile and sanitaryware finishes
StilesStiles unveils stunning showroom in Centurion, showcasing exquisite tile and sanitaryware finishes1 day ago
Switch on style with Lights Out deals at Stiles!
StilesSwitch on style with Lights Out deals at Stiles!1 Mar 2023
Stiles launches its Rise and Shine promotion
StilesStiles launches its Rise and Shine promotion9 May 2022
Stiles showroom now open in Somerset West
StilesStiles showroom now open in Somerset West10 Aug 2021
Stiles showroom now open in Pretoria
StilesStiles showroom now open in Pretoria6 Aug 2021
Source: Supplied
Hidden considerations of choosing new flooring22 Jun 2021
Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter to retire, Lance Foxcroft named successor
Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter to retire, Lance Foxcroft named successor4 May 2021
Italcotto joins Stiles
StilesItalcotto joins Stiles29 Oct 2020

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz