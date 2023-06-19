Stiles unveils stunning showroom in Centurion, showcasing exquisite tile and sanitaryware finishes

Stiles, the visionary trendsetter in the South African market, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art showroom in Centurion. Passionate about providing customers with unparalleled products, Stiles invites the public to immerse themselves in a captivating display of top-quality tile and sanitaryware finishes.

Nestled in the heart of Centurion, a thriving hub of residential and commercial development, the new Stiles showroom promises to elevate the local aesthetic landscape. With its unwavering commitment to innovation and the introduction of groundbreaking trends, Stiles aims to revolutionise the Gauteng neighbourhood and invigorate the senses of all who step through its doors.

"We couldn't be more excited to expand our presence in this modern Gauteng neighbourhood," exclaims Steve Joubert, the visionary CEO of Stiles. "Centurion has been at the forefront of development since the mid-90s, and it's only fitting that we bring our cutting-edge designs and exceptional products to this bustling property hub."

Nestled within Highway Businesspark, at 95 Park Avenue North, Rooihuiskraal, the Stiles Centurion Showroom represents a stunning fusion of style and sophistication. A harmonious blend of form and function awaits visitors, inviting them to experience the pinnacle of design excellence first-hand.

Stiles Centurion marks the triumphant opening of the ninth showroom in South Africa, further solidifying Stiles' position as an industry leader. More than just a business endeavour, the company remains committed to uplifting local communities across the country. "We are a community-driven company," emphasises Joubert. "Our goal is not only to see our business flourish but also to witness South African communities thrive. By establishing showrooms in different locations, we create valuable local employment opportunities and enable communities to support the economic drivers of their areas – local businesses."

As Stiles embarks on this exciting new chapter, the Centurion showroom promises to be a beacon of inspiration for design enthusiasts, industry professionals, and homeowners alike. Prepare to be captivated by the finest tile and sanitaryware finishes available and embark on a journey where innovation and elegance seamlessly intertwine.

For more information, please visit the Stiles Centurion Showroom or our website: www.stiles.co.za.



