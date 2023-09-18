Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

StilesOnPoint PRSwitch Energy DrinkaHead Marketing ServicesDistellBataStellenbosch University Language CentreEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Stiles launches its first in-house brand of tiles - 'Etienne Tiles' named after its founder, Etienne

18 Sep 2023
Issued by: Stiles
Stiles, a pioneer in the South African tile industry, proudly announces the launch of its inaugural in-house tile brand, aptly named 'Etienne Tiles' in honour of its founder, the late Etienne Joubert and launched on Etienne's birthday, 18 September.
Stiles launches its first in-house brand of tiles - 'Etienne Tiles' named after its founder, Etienne

Established in March 2000 by George local, Etienne Joubert and his son Steve Joubert, Stiles has been a symbol of quality and innovation in the tile market. This new venture pays homage to the visionary founder, who tragically passed away in May of this year, just before the official launch of the brand 'Etienne Tiles'.

Etienne Joubert was an ardent admirer of South Africa's breathtaking landscapes, often embarking on adventurous motorcycle journeys to capture the nation's mountains, seas, fauna, and flora through his lens. It is this profound love for the country that inspired the design of the 'Etienne Tiles' ranges, including the recently unveiled collections: Outeniqua, Griqua, Highveld, and Silt, all of which vividly reflect the splendour of South Africa's natural beauty.

Stiles launches its first in-house brand of tiles - 'Etienne Tiles' named after its founder, Etienne

Steve Joubert, Etienne's son and the current CEO of Stiles, shared his sentiments on this tribute: "My dad gave me an incredible opportunity as a young man. We built Stiles together. Having spent so much time together, I caught his vision for the tile market in South Africa and was able to run with it when he no longer could. I wanted to honour him and the legacy he built by naming Stiles' first in-house product after him. I'm so glad he got to see this dream come to life before he passed on."

All current ranges of Etienne Tiles are now available in Stiles showrooms nationwide. Visit our website to explore this exquisite brand or to locate a showroom near you.



NextOptions
Stiles
Stiles strives to be exclusive and unique, offering only the best quality products. We believe in the products we market and employ creative people with an enthusiasm to succeed.
Read more: decor, tiles, Steve Joubert, Stiles

Related

Stiles Menlyn Pretoria showroom finds a new home showcasing exquisite tile and sanitaryware finishes
StilesStiles Menlyn Pretoria showroom finds a new home showcasing exquisite tile and sanitaryware finishes20 Jun 2023
Stiles unveils stunning showroom in Centurion, showcasing exquisite tile and sanitaryware finishes
StilesStiles unveils stunning showroom in Centurion, showcasing exquisite tile and sanitaryware finishes19 Jun 2023
Switch on style with Lights Out deals at Stiles!
StilesSwitch on style with Lights Out deals at Stiles!1 Mar 2023
Stiles launches its Rise and Shine promotion
StilesStiles launches its Rise and Shine promotion9 May 2022
Stiles showroom now open in Somerset West
StilesStiles showroom now open in Somerset West10 Aug 2021
Stiles showroom now open in Pretoria
StilesStiles showroom now open in Pretoria6 Aug 2021
Source: Supplied
Hidden considerations of choosing new flooring22 Jun 2021
Clout SA launches with design expo in collaboration with Hub
Clout SA launches with design expo in collaboration with Hub3 Jun 2021

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz