Stiles launches its first in-house brand of tiles - 'Etienne Tiles' named after its founder, Etienne

Stiles, a pioneer in the South African tile industry, proudly announces the launch of its inaugural in-house tile brand, aptly named 'Etienne Tiles' in honour of its founder, the late Etienne Joubert and launched on Etienne's birthday, 18 September.

Established in March 2000 by George local, Etienne Joubert and his son Steve Joubert, Stiles has been a symbol of quality and innovation in the tile market. This new venture pays homage to the visionary founder, who tragically passed away in May of this year, just before the official launch of the brand 'Etienne Tiles'.

Etienne Joubert was an ardent admirer of South Africa's breathtaking landscapes, often embarking on adventurous motorcycle journeys to capture the nation's mountains, seas, fauna, and flora through his lens. It is this profound love for the country that inspired the design of the 'Etienne Tiles' ranges, including the recently unveiled collections: Outeniqua, Griqua, Highveld, and Silt, all of which vividly reflect the splendour of South Africa's natural beauty.

Steve Joubert, Etienne's son and the current CEO of Stiles, shared his sentiments on this tribute: "My dad gave me an incredible opportunity as a young man. We built Stiles together. Having spent so much time together, I caught his vision for the tile market in South Africa and was able to run with it when he no longer could. I wanted to honour him and the legacy he built by naming Stiles' first in-house product after him. I'm so glad he got to see this dream come to life before he passed on."

All current ranges of Etienne Tiles are now available in Stiles showrooms nationwide. Visit our website to explore this exquisite brand or to locate a showroom near you.