Wimpy launches cappu-cci-no speical with top beatboxers

Today, Friday 30 August, sees the launch of Wimpy's R19.90 short Cappu-cci-no special that comprises the creative integration of sounds when coffee machine-meets-beatboxer.

The stunt unfolded at Mall of Africa, Johannesburg.

Customers were surprised and delighted after the waitrons took their orders and asked patrons for their favourite songs.

The restaurant's coffee machine was then converted into a DJ booth - with a twist - as these requests were then beatboxed by three of the country's most iconic mouth melodists.

Jodi Law, brand manager of Wimpy South Africa says, 'Morgan Beatbox, Remix and Thato Titisi all turned heads as they spilt the beans on our Cappu-cci-no special and dropped the beats of some of South Africa's favourite hits, while we prepared our customers short caps.'

“'The cci sound - when a cappu-cci-no is being made - is synonymous with the delicious taste of the espresso-based coffee drink, so we leaned into this natural mnemonic, and worked with the beatboxers to freestyle the requests of our customers, to promote our R19.90 special,” she explains.

Law adds, “There's always one last cold front in Mzansi before we can pack away the winter woollies for Summer, so we're dropping this special like it's hot, to keep you warm and gear you up for good times, as we head closer to the heat of Dezemba and the Festive Season!”