Afda welcomes Pauli van Dyk as dean of new Hatfield Campus opening in 2026

Afda is delighted to announce the appointment of Pauli van Dyk as dean of the new AFDA Hatfield campus which opens its doors to students in 2026.

Pauli van Dyk

Pauli has a wealth of experience in the South African television industry and a dedicated tenure as a lecturer at Afda Johannesburg, where she taught in the areas of post-production, editing, and directing.

“Over the past three decades, I have been immersed in the South African industry, working on a variety of projects ranging from television series and documentaries to reality shows, corporate videos, and educational initiatives. This diverse experience has honed my skills, enabling me to offer students a comprehensive perspective on the industry and a nuanced understanding of the various stages of production across formats and genres. I am particularly excited to contribute to reimagining the skill set that newly graduated students will need to successfully flourish in the creative economy. I welcome this opportunity to support Afda in its mission to deliver innovative, high-quality education in the creative economies.” says newly appointed Afda Hatfield dean, Pauli van Dyk.

Pauli has worked as a professional producer, director and editor in the South African Television Industry for more than 20 years. From television series (Jam Sandwich, Walala Wasala, Forrtuinsoekers, Wielie Walie), corporate videos (Transnet, SARB, Kagiso Media) and documentaries (Punk in Africa, Flowers of the Revolution, Mozart in Meadowlands, Who Killed Johannes Kerkorrel, My Big Fat Afrikaner wedding) she has done it all!

As an independent producer and member of Meerkat Media cc she has a passion for the upliftment and training of people. As a previous employee at Kagiso Television and Communication she has worked extensively as a trainer and mentor for countless people who are now respected professionals in the industry.

With Pauli at the helm, Afda Hatfield is poised to become a dynamic hub for creative excellence, industry-ready innovation and next-generation filmmaking talent. Her appointment marks an exciting step forward as Afda expands its footprint and continues to shape the future of the creative economy in South Africa.



