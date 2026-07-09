TotalEnergies recruits Lucas Radebe as its Good Energies Coach aka brand ambassador

South African soccer legend and local icon Lucas Radebe has helped put the country on the global sports map and through his positive impact on people and communities both on and off the field, TotalEnergies South Africa has officially announced Radebe as their brand ambassador and Good Energies Coach, marking a powerful new chapter for the brand’s South African connection.

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Lesego Funde, marketing and corporate communications manager at TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa, says that this partnership is a connection of shared values, translating purpose into action, and allows us to engage more meaningfully at ground level while fuelling the people and communities who keep us going.

Radebe embodies everything the Good Energies Coach stands for: leadership, authenticity and a genuine love for South Africans.

“What excites me most about this partnership is the opportunity to be on the ground creating real impact, from promoting safer environments to engaging with communities across the country," says Radebe.

“Service stations are where South Africans prepare for their travel journeys - whether it’s grabbing a coffee on their morning commute or fuelling up for that big family road trip. This partnership gives me a platform to stay connected to South Africans where they live, work and travel every day, while reinforcing shared values that are very close to my heart.”

As Good Energies Coach, Radebe will show up where South Africans are, at TotalEnergies service stations, on social media and within local communities.

United by a shared passion for soccer, Radebe and TotalEnergies will actively engage with communities through the sport.

The partnership builds on an already-established relationship, with Radebe having hosted the CAF Trophy Tour in Soweto in November 2025, a moment that brought the collaboration to life in front of the very communities it aims to serve.

By bringing together purpose, people and everyday mobility, TotalEnergies and Radebe are set to build on this foundation, creating a partnership that not only inspires but actively contributes to safer, stronger and more connected communities across South Africa.