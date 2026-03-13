Bumper 2026 ahead for Smart Money podcast

Trending
Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is set for its best year yet in 2026.
South Africa’s leading finance and investment podcast has become the go-to source for the latest insights from South Africa’s top financial experts.
Click here to learn more about getting featured on Smart Money.
The people interviewed in the Smart Money podcast are leaders in their fields, and include CEOs, CFOs, portfolio managers, economists, and business owners.
Whether you are interested in banking, investing, cryptocurrency, AI, sustainability, or any other financial topic – Smart Money has you covered with insightful discussions.
A big 2026 awaits
Smart Money continues to grow year on year – and 2026 will be no exception.
Host Alishia Seckam will facilitate discussions with the country’s foremost experts, covering the most pressing topics facing their sectors.
Your business’s leaders can take part in these discussions and benefit from Smart Money’s large and engaged audience by getting their own interview on Smart Money.
Our marketing team will manage the entire process on your behalf.
We will schedule the interview, prepare interview questions, record and edit the interview, and publish the interview to our platforms – including the Daily Investor website, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.
We will also send you the full video file to use on your own platforms.
