South Africa
Marketing & Media Podcasts
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

LumicoBroad MediaBrave GroupPublicis Groupe AfricaAfdaTDMCAchievement Awards GroupDentsuLocation BankOnPoint PRJoe PublicAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOFM RadioDMASAHelmEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Bumper 2026 ahead for Smart Money podcast

    South Africa’s leading finance and investment podcast has become the go-to source for the latest insights from South Africa’s top financial experts.
    Issued by Broad Media
    13 Mar 2026
    13 Mar 2026
    Bumper 2026 ahead for Smart Money podcast

    Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is set for its best year yet in 2026.

    South Africa’s leading finance and investment podcast has become the go-to source for the latest insights from South Africa’s top financial experts.

    Click here to learn more about getting featured on Smart Money.

    The people interviewed in the Smart Money podcast are leaders in their fields, and include CEOs, CFOs, portfolio managers, economists, and business owners.

    Whether you are interested in banking, investing, cryptocurrency, AI, sustainability, or any other financial topic – Smart Money has you covered with insightful discussions.

    A big 2026 awaits

    Smart Money continues to grow year on year – and 2026 will be no exception.

    Host Alishia Seckam will facilitate discussions with the country’s foremost experts, covering the most pressing topics facing their sectors.

    Your business’s leaders can take part in these discussions and benefit from Smart Money’s large and engaged audience by getting their own interview on Smart Money.

    Our marketing team will manage the entire process on your behalf.

    We will schedule the interview, prepare interview questions, record and edit the interview, and publish the interview to our platforms – including the Daily Investor website, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

    We will also send you the full video file to use on your own platforms.

    Click here to learn more about getting featured on Smart Money.

    Read more: Alishia Seckam, Smart Money, Broad Media
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz