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    AAXO Roar Awards 2026 spotlight trade-driving exhibitions

    As Africa’s exhibition sector gains momentum, the AAXO Roar Awards 2026 will take place on 26 March at the Sandton Convention Centre, recognising the organisers and industry players shaping exhibitions into powerful platforms for economic activity and global connection.
    19 Mar 2026
    19 Mar 2026
    AAXO Roar Awards 2026 spotlight trade-driving exhibitions

    Celebrating more than events

    The Roar Awards 2026 will bring together the organisers, venues, suppliers and professionals behind some of Africa’s leading trade exhibitions across sectors including manufacturing, retail, energy, infrastructure, healthcare and technology.

    Under the theme Ubuntu Legacy, this year’s awards reflect how exhibitions are shifting from visibility platforms to drivers of trade, investment and cross-border collaboration.

    An industry at a turning point

    Recent developments across the sector, including increased infrastructure investment, stronger government alignment and growing international participation, point to an industry entering a more mature and demanding phase.

    With that growth comes pressure to deliver measurable outcomes, align with global standards and operate within a more connected, professional ecosystem.

    The Roar Awards recognise those delivering exhibitions across Africa at a level that positions the continent to compete globally.

    Event details

    Date: 26 March 2026
    Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg
    Theme: Ubuntu Legacy

    Media invitation and access

    Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Roar Awards, with access to industry leaders, award finalists and winners, trend insights, and interview opportunities with AAXO representatives and key stakeholders.

    AAXO will be available for commentary on the growth of Africa’s exhibition industry, its expansion and increasing global investment, the role of exhibitions in driving trade, and the importance of professional standards in a rapidly scaling market.

    Read more: Sandton Convention Centre, investment, Economic growth, networking, exhibition industry, business events, AAXO, Africa events
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