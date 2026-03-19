AAXO Roar Awards 2026 spotlight trade-driving exhibitions

As Africa’s exhibition sector gains momentum, the AAXO Roar Awards 2026 will take place on 26 March at the Sandton Convention Centre, recognising the organisers and industry players shaping exhibitions into powerful platforms for economic activity and global connection.

Celebrating more than events

The Roar Awards 2026 will bring together the organisers, venues, suppliers and professionals behind some of Africa’s leading trade exhibitions across sectors including manufacturing, retail, energy, infrastructure, healthcare and technology.

Under the theme Ubuntu Legacy, this year’s awards reflect how exhibitions are shifting from visibility platforms to drivers of trade, investment and cross-border collaboration.

An industry at a turning point

Recent developments across the sector, including increased infrastructure investment, stronger government alignment and growing international participation, point to an industry entering a more mature and demanding phase.

With that growth comes pressure to deliver measurable outcomes, align with global standards and operate within a more connected, professional ecosystem.

The Roar Awards recognise those delivering exhibitions across Africa at a level that positions the continent to compete globally.

Event details

Date: 26 March 2026

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Theme: Ubuntu Legacy

Media invitation and access

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Roar Awards, with access to industry leaders, award finalists and winners, trend insights, and interview opportunities with AAXO representatives and key stakeholders.

AAXO will be available for commentary on the growth of Africa’s exhibition industry, its expansion and increasing global investment, the role of exhibitions in driving trade, and the importance of professional standards in a rapidly scaling market.