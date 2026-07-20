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    Africa launches golf tourism push to win global market share

    Government, tourism, and hospitality leaders have officially launched the Africa Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC), a coordinated effort to scale the continent's share of the highly lucrative global golf travel market.
    20 Jul 2026
    20 Jul 2026
    Source: Supplied | From left to right: MC OG Molefe, Founder Neo Peete, Circle of Global Business Woman Dr Sindiswa Mzamo, Head Destination Marketing & Communications at GTA Barba Gaoganediwe, ED at Gauteng Convention & Events Bureau Nonnie Kub
    Source: Supplied | From left to right: MC OG Molefe, Founder Neo Peete, Circle of Global Business Woman Dr Sindiswa Mzamo, Head Destination Marketing & Communications at GTA Barba Gaoganediwe, ED at Gauteng Convention & Events Bureau Nonnie Kub

    The initiative aims to position African nations as unified destinations for international sports travel, business events, and high-yield tourism investments.

    The inaugural convention is scheduled to take place from 18 to 21 August 2026 at the Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni, bringing together regional tourism authorities, resort developers, airlines, and policymakers.

    Unlocking continental partnerships

    Neo Peete, founder and convention director of AGTC, said golf tourism presents a unique opportunity to stimulate tourism, create jobs, support local businesses and attract international visitors.

    "Africa has all the ingredients to become one of the world's leading golf tourism destinations. AGTC creates a platform for governments, tourism boards, investors and the private sector to collectively showcase Africa's diverse tourism offering. When Africa works together, we become far more competitive on the global stage."

    The convention will focus on long-term legacy programs alongside transactional business meetings. These include a Hosted Buyer Programme, a Destination Showcase, the She Belongs Women's Forum, and a specialised Caddie Ambassador & Youth Skills Development Programme designed to upskill local community members.

    Driving business events and intra-African trade

    Welcoming the Convention to Gauteng, Nonnie Kubeka, executive director of the Gauteng Convention & Events Bureau, said hosting AGTC reflects the province's ambition to remain Africa's leading destination for business events.

    "Business events create lasting economic value by supporting local businesses, creating jobs and positioning destinations globally. We are proud that Gauteng will host the inaugural Africa Golf Tourism Convention, bringing together leaders from across the continent to collaborate, innovate and invest in Africa's future."

    The strategic timing of the launch aligns with broader economic frameworks, particularly as regional players look to optimise intra-African travel and investment under the guidelines of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

    From a destination marketing perspective, Barba Gaoganediwe, Head of Destination Marketing and Communications at the Gauteng Tourism Authority, said collaboration remains central to unlocking Africa's tourism potential.

    "No destination can unlock its full potential alone. By working together, destinations and industry partners can collectively market Africa, diversify tourism experiences and encourage travellers to explore more of our continent."

    Commercial focus and schedule

    The main four-day programme will feature B2B matchmaking sessions, investor forums, and technical panels alongside an active Golf & Demonstration Day hosted at Serengeti Estates.

    The discussions will centre on infrastructure investment, commercial entrepreneurship, and increasing destination competitiveness to attract high-net-worth sporting travellers.

    Read more: tourism investment, tourism industry, tourism economy, business events, golf tourism, tourism and travel, sports travel
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