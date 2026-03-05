Africa's $1tn food market convenes at Africa Food Show 2026

Valued at approximately $346bn in 2024, Africa’s food and beverage sector is projected to reach approximately $567bn by 2032, with longer-term projections placing the broader opportunity at nearly $1tn by 2030.

Image supplied

Driven by rapid urbanisation, population expansion, retail modernization and shifting consumer demand, Africa’s food economy is evolving at pace. Rising incomes, a growing middle class and a young, globally connected consumer base are reshaping purchasing habits and accelerating demand for premium, health-focused, convenience and value-added products.

At the same time, structural pressures remain significant. Hunger is rising in Africa, where more than one in five people are affected. If current trends continue, as many as 512 million people could face hunger by 2030, nearly 60% of them in Africa. These realities highlight the urgency of innovation in food processing, pricing, logistics and distribution.

Against this context of both opportunity and structural pressure, Africa Food Show 2026 returns to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from the 10-12 June 2026, strategically positioned as Africa’s leading food and beverage sourcing platform where growth meets solutions.

The three-day exhibition connects retail-ready food and beverage suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and technology providers with senior buyers, wholesalers, importers, exporters, hospitality groups and procurement leaders from across Africa and beyond.

By bringing together more than 350 local and international exhibitors and over 8,000 industry professionals from 60+ countries, the show provides a structured platform for sourcing, deal-making, partnership development and expansion into African markets.

“Africa’s F&B sector is brimming with opportunity amid rapid urbanisation, retail transformation and growing consumer demand,” says Margaret Peters, event director at dmg events.

“But sustained growth depends on stronger connections across the value chain. Africa Food Show 2026 is where suppliers, buyers and industry leaders come together to unlock new partnerships, strengthen route-to-market strategies and drive measurable business growth.”

Following a 21-year legacy as Africa’s Big 7, the event was rebranded in 2025 as Africa Food Show, marking a strategic evolution aligned with the changing needs of the market. The inaugural edition under its new identity welcomed nearly 350 global exhibitors and more than 9,000 industry professionals from over 60 countries.

The 2026 edition will once again be co-located with Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa, reflecting the structural link between hospitality growth and food procurement. Africa’s hotel development pipeline currently stands at 577 hotels and resorts totalling more than 104,000 rooms, up 13.3% year-on-year, signalling sustained demand for foodservice, ingredients, beverage innovation and operational supply solutions across the continent.

The 2026 edition is supported by leading industry partners Synercore, Cape Food Ingredients and Crown Food Group.

“As platinum sponsors of Africa Food Show, we see first-hand how critical this platform is for connecting manufacturers with serious buyers across Africa,” says Alex Zabbia, executive of dairy, Synercore.

“The show creates real commercial momentum - from new product development to distribution partnerships - and reflects the collaborative growth mindset needed to strengthen Africa’s food ecosystem.”

Africa Food Show 2026 combines structured networking with high-impact content designed to attract qualified buyers and elevate industry dialogue.

Headline features will include: Africa Culinary Cup 2026, hosted in partnership with the South African Chefs Association, bringing junior culinary teams from across Africa and the Middle East to compete on an international stage; Game of Chefs, a live culinary innovation competition; National Pizza Challenge and National Burger Challenge, showcasing craftsmanship and product innovation; and on-floor workshops focused on innovation, sustainability, food safety and growth strategy.

As African governments and private sector leaders focus on strengthening local value addition, improving supply chain resilience, and expanding intra-African trade, platforms that facilitate credible business connections are becoming increasingly important.

Registration will open on 18 March 2026 for industry professionals looking to source new products, explore partnerships and gain insight into Africa’s evolving food economy.

For more, visit www.theafricafoodshow.com