Multi-province travel could transform SA's tourism economy

Most international travellers to South Africa visit only one province, limiting how widely tourism revenue is spread across the country. Expanding travel beyond a single region remains a key opportunity to support broader economic growth and regional development.

Source: Jandré van der Walt via Pexels | The Sentinel Peak hike in South Africa's Northern Drakensberg

According to South African Tourism’s Departure Survey (2025), 91% of international travellers visit only one province, while just 9% travel to more than one. As a result, tourism value remains concentrated in a few areas, leaving much of the country under-visited.

Travel by region

The data show marked differences by market. South American travellers lead in provincial spread, with 53% visiting more than one province. Australasia follows at 37%, North America at 35%, and key European markets such as France and Germany range from 34% to 36%.

At a country level, Brazil tops the list with 55.2%, followed by Canada (41.6%) and Australia (37%). By contrast, African travel is highly concentrated, with 97% of travellers visiting only one province. African land markets are particularly limited, with just 2.3% travelling to more than one province, compared with 11% in African air markets.

Visiting friends and relatives drives most single-province travel (59%), whereas holidays are the main reason for multi-province trips (55%). The economic difference is substantial: multi-province travellers stay an average of 20 days and spend about R26,000 per trip — nearly three times more than single-province travellers, who stay 14 days and spend R8,800 on average.

Multi-province travellers are also more likely to visit natural attractions (63% versus 9%), participate in wildlife experiences (59%), and book fully inclusive packages (35% compared to 21%). They tend to be first-time visitors, whereas single-province travellers are often repeat visitors.

Age and travel party composition further distinguish these groups. Multi-province travellers skew older (43% over age 40) and are more likely to travel as couples or with friends. Single-province travellers tend to be younger, travel alone, and focus on socialising and visiting friends and relatives.

The experience gap

Travellers who visit multiple provinces enjoy more diverse experiences. One traveller explains:

“Travelling across provinces is not just about covering distance; it's about expanding your experience, finding exceptional hospitality, and enjoying outstanding service wherever you go. Each new province offers exceptional opportunities and positive memories waiting to be discovered!” — US Traveller, 2025

Multi-province travel correlates with deeper engagement, higher satisfaction, and more varied consumption of tourism products. It also helps ease pressure on over-visited destinations and unlocks the potential of less-visited areas.

South Africa’s scenic beauty, cultural heritage, wildlife, and hospitality are spread across the country — yet most travellers experience only a fraction.

Coordinated industry action needed

Expanding provincial travel requires more than intent — it needs coordinated industry effort. Travellers need clear information about where to go, what to do, and practical guidance on logistics and safety. Rich imagery and video content can inspire travel beyond familiar routes.

Trusted voices matter. Influencers, authentic storytelling, and credible reviews can reduce perceived risk and increase confidence in exploring lesser-known areas. Messaging about connectivity should show that South Africa is easy to navigate by land, water, or air, and that combining provinces is practical.

The tourism trade plays a key role. Education and enablement help trade partners package and sell multi-province itineraries with confidence. Profitability must be clear, and all provinces should be represented at trade shows and marketing platforms. Off-the-beaten-track experiences should be positioned as compelling destinations in their own right.

Hosting strategies continue to evolve. When engaging trade and media, curated itineraries that span multiple provinces should become the standard, reinforcing that South Africa is best experienced as a connected journey rather than a single stop.

Provincial distribution as a strategic priority

Provincial distribution is not just a performance metric — it is tied to economic inclusion, sustainability, and long-term competitiveness.

When travellers move across provinces, they stay longer. Longer stays mean higher spending, benefiting more communities. At the same time, it eases pressure on saturated destinations and highlights the country’s full diversity.

With 91% of travellers still visiting only one province, the potential remains significant. South Africa has the assets, stories, and diversity — what remains is coordinated execution. Provincial spread is not just about geography; it is about unlocking the full value of the country as a destination.