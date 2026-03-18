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    Arabian Travel Market 2026 rescheduled to August in Dubai

    The 2026 edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has been rescheduled and will now take place from 17–20 August 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, instead of the originally planned 4–7 May dates.
    18 Mar 2026
    18 Mar 2026
    Source: Supplied | Archive
    Source: Supplied | Archive

    Organiser RX said the decision was made to prioritise the safety and well-being of customers, partners and colleagues, while also giving the global travel and tourism community greater confidence and flexibility to attend.

    Now in its 33rd edition, Arabian Travel Market is a key global platform connecting destinations, travel suppliers, hospitality brands, airlines, technology providers and industry professionals from across the travel ecosystem.

    Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: "Arabian Travel Market has long served as a vital platform for bringing the global travel and tourism community together in Dubai, enabling destinations, suppliers and industry leaders to connect, collaborate and shape the future of the sector.

    "The safety and well-being of our customers, partners and colleagues remains our highest priority, and the decision to reschedule ATM 2026 to August reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone can participate at this important industry gathering. We look forward to welcoming the international travel community back to Dubai later this year.”

    RX said it will work closely with exhibitors, partners and stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition to the new dates.

    Read more: hospitality industry, travel trends, tourism industry, events industry, travel industry, travel technology, MICE tourism, tourism and travel, Arabian Travel Market, ATM 2026
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