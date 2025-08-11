South Africa
Lifestyle Theatre
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

DNA Brand ArchitectsMultiChoiceOptimize AgencyUniversity of PretoriaBabyYumYum.comHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Symphony Choir of Cape Town presents Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana this month

    This month The Symphony Choir of Cape Town, is proud to present a much-loved and bucket list performance of Carl Orff’s popular Carmina Burana.
    11 Aug 2025
    11 Aug 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    For those of you who were around in the 1970’s, the work’s opening gambit, Oh Fortuna will forever be associated with the surfer on the wave of the Old Spice aftershave TV commercial.

    This popular Wheel of Fortune refrain is based on 24 medieval songs and poems dealing with the unpredictability of fortune. Composed between 1935 and 1936 by German composer Carl Orff for mass choir and orchestra, the work depicts a range of topics on the human condition, from the unpredictability of our fate and fortunes, the ephemeral nature of life, the joys of spring and also the pleasures and perils of love, drinking, gambling and lust.

    The musical extravaganza will feature award-winning soloists - TV personality, opera singer and actress, Lynelle Kenned (Soprano), the crowd pleasing presence of William Berger (baritone) and Opera UCT graduate and Cape Town Opera soloist Siphesihle Mdena (Tenor).

    Renowned musical director Levi Alexander will conduct The Symphony Choir of Cape Town, in collaboration with the SACS Boys High School Choir, the Langa Old Apostolic Church Choir, Rondebosch Preparatory Boys School Choir, Windworx and the Stellenbosch University Symphonic Wind Ensembles.

    The programme will also include the glorious Polovtsian Dances by Alexander Borodin’s from the opera Prince Igor.

    Details

    Friday, 22 August 2025
    Saturday, 23 August 2025
    The Jakes Gerwel Hall, UWC

    Tickets available at Quicket.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz