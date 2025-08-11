Symphony Choir of Cape Town presents Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana this month

This month The Symphony Choir of Cape Town, is proud to present a much-loved and bucket list performance of Carl Orff’s popular Carmina Burana.

Image supplied

For those of you who were around in the 1970’s, the work’s opening gambit, Oh Fortuna will forever be associated with the surfer on the wave of the Old Spice aftershave TV commercial.

This popular Wheel of Fortune refrain is based on 24 medieval songs and poems dealing with the unpredictability of fortune. Composed between 1935 and 1936 by German composer Carl Orff for mass choir and orchestra, the work depicts a range of topics on the human condition, from the unpredictability of our fate and fortunes, the ephemeral nature of life, the joys of spring and also the pleasures and perils of love, drinking, gambling and lust.

The musical extravaganza will feature award-winning soloists - TV personality, opera singer and actress, Lynelle Kenned (Soprano), the crowd pleasing presence of William Berger (baritone) and Opera UCT graduate and Cape Town Opera soloist Siphesihle Mdena (Tenor).

Renowned musical director Levi Alexander will conduct The Symphony Choir of Cape Town, in collaboration with the SACS Boys High School Choir, the Langa Old Apostolic Church Choir, Rondebosch Preparatory Boys School Choir, Windworx and the Stellenbosch University Symphonic Wind Ensembles.

The programme will also include the glorious Polovtsian Dances by Alexander Borodin’s from the opera Prince Igor.

Details

Friday, 22 August 2025

Saturday, 23 August 2025

The Jakes Gerwel Hall, UWC

Tickets available at Quicket.