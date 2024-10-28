Death of 6 Soweto children linked to Terbufos

Organophosphate has been found to be the cause of death of six Soweto children who were said to have consumed snacks from a local spaza shop.

“The organophosphate identified in this instance is called Terbufos,” Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said.

Earlier this month, Gauteng MEC of Finance and Economic Development, Lebogang Maile, called for calm in Naledi, Soweto, following reports of angry community members looting, destroying and shutting down foreign-owned shops in the area.

Providing an update on the investigation into the deaths of the six children at a media briefing on Monday, Motsoaledi confirmed that all six children died of Terbufos ingestion.

“As you know, organophosphate is not one substance but a group of substances, which are usually used in agriculture or as pesticides. The organophosphate identified in this instance is called Terbufos,” Motsoaledi said.

He said as part of the investigation, a group 80 environmental health practitioners, or health inspectors, were dispersed. They were joined by officials from other government departments whose line of work is relevant to the food-borne problem in Naledi.

“As said before they visited 84 spaza shops in search of the evidence of a chemical which we believed was responsible for the illnesses and fatalities that befell our nation, especially in Naledi, Soweto.

“That work was concluded on Thursday, with mop-up operations done on Friday. This operation was done under the supervision and instruction of experts from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

“This team was given all the information, including the medical files of the deceased children, and more importantly the post-mortem results. They used the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) medical certification form recommended by the World Health Assembly (WHA) to do their analysis,” the Minister explained.

Toxicology has proven that the actual cause of death was not Carbamate, but organophosphate. The Minister added that there was a slight difference between Carbamates and organophosphates. One major difference is that organophosphate is much more lethal and can cause irreversible damage.

Arrests and tests

“On Friday, we had informed you that four people were arrested at the Johannesburg Mall because they were found trading in a chemical called Aldicarb. 1,450g of this chemical was confiscated.

“What led to their arrest is that during the operations in Naledi some of the spaza shop owners confessed that those were the people who were selling them illegal chemicals.

“Aldicarb falls in the class of Carbamates and, as stated, you can see that Aldicarb was not the cause of death in these cases, but it remains illegal to sell to the public because it is also a dangerous substance.”

Motsoaledi said the samples that were taken at the various spaza shops in Soweto have been sent to the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) and they are still waiting for the results.

“It is also important to mention that the police did find a packet of chips in the pocket of one of the children. This was also sent for analysis and the results are out and were found to be negative,” the Minister said.

Also speaking at the same media briefing, Gauteng Police Commissioner General Tommy Mthombeni said the four people who were arrested have been released on a warning.

Mthombeni said the four were fined R2,000.

The four were found selling a different chemical that was not linked to the children's deaths.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu called on parents and guardians to discourage their children from buying food outside of the school yard.

“We call on parents to encourage their children not to buy [food] outside their schools. We are sympathising with all the parents who lost their children,” Mchunu said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Basic Education has expressed concern at the increasing reports of food poisoning involving children of school-going age.

“These incidents of food poisoning have disrupted teaching and learning as the majority of the cases affected learners during school hours. As a result, school time has been directed towards assisting the affected learners with medical attention,” the department said in a statement.

In addition, the psycho-social impact of such incidents continues to have negative effects on both the learners and teachers.

The department said schools and communities in general are places where young children should feel and be safe.

“In all the cases the learners have consumed items bought from vendors and spaza shops in and around schools. The Department of Basic Education appreciates the work being done by various government departments and other organs of state to address the matter,” the department said.