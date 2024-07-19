Healthcare Public Health
Public Health News South Africa

    Food poisoning crisis hits Gauteng's most vulnerable

    Katja HamiltonBy Katja Hamilton
    3 Sep 2024
    Officials in Gauteng are launching awareness campaigns following an increase in food-poisoning incidents.
    Source:
    Source: 123RF

    This week, inspections are planned in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni as part of the ongoing response to an alarming rise in such cases, particularly in children, across the province.

    In the latest incident, two siblings, aged four and six, died from a suspected foodborne illness after sharing a meal at home.

    Since February, the Department of Health has reported 207 cases of food poisoning, predominantly affecting children.

    According to Gauteng Health spokesperson Motaletale Modiba, these cases are most common in townships, hostels, and informal settlements.

    "Our efforts aim to reduce the risk of food poisoning and related deaths by promoting safe food-handling practices, encouraging cleaner environments, and raising awareness about the long-term dangers of illegal dumping," Modiba stated.

