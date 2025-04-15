Marketing & Media Marketing
    Marketing & Media Marketing

    Enter Everlytic’s You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards today

    Calling all marketers, are your emails the best in the business? Here's your chance to prove it by claiming victory at Everlytic’s You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards 2025.
    Issued by Everlytic
    15 Apr 2025
    15 Apr 2025
    Enter Everlytic&#x2019;s You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards today

    As South Africa’s largest smart communication platform, Everlytic knows email marketing continues to be the dominant channel for brand communication. The company also recognises it’s not easy to create, send, and track a top-performing email campaign.

    This is why it started the You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards. Everlytic wants to spotlight the hard work, innovation, and creative brilliance that marketers put into their best bulk emails.

    Now in its third year, the competition welcomes submissions from organisations excelling in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer email marketing. And after last year's success, with ShopriteX securing the top honour, the competition is hotter than ever!

    Plus, this year brings back the newly launched category for Internal Email Communication, making it two prestigious awards: Best Marketing Email and Best Internal Email. This category was first introduced in 2024, and the top spot was secured by Machine_ for its Sanlam Group email campaign.

    Along with the esteemed title, the winners of both these categories will receive Takealot vouchers to the value of R24,000. All entrants will be given feedback from the judges, who are experts in the fields of email marketing, advertising, design, and technology.

    The competition closes on 12 June 2025, and to be eligible to enter, all emails must have been sent between 1 January and 31 December 2024.

    Outstanding emails deserve recognition! Enter the You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards 2025 today.

    Everlytic
    Everlytic is the leading Cloud Marketing Software solution in South Africa. Every day hundreds of top South African and international companies use our software to send millions of messages to their customers and subscribers. With our bulk and transactional email and SMS engines you can manage all of your digital communications from one central hub. Whether it be newsletters and notifications, to statements and system generated messages, Everlytic is the leader in ensuring top delivery rates.
