Nash Koosialee appointed Avatar managing partner

Nash Koosialee has been appointed Avatar’s managing partner, effective from the beginning of August 2025.

Koosialee has more than 20 years of experience and has held senior leadership roles at agencies including Ogilvy and VML, leading integrated marketing and communications for flagship accounts such as Vodacom, DStv, Shell and Nestlé.

Recognised as one of the most commercially impactful leaders in her previous agencies, Nash is known for her strategic acumen, collaborative approach, and ability to grow both people and business.

Her career spans telecommunications, financial services, FMCG, retail, and healthcare.

She has consistently driven growth, built long-standing client relationships, and delivered award-winning campaigns.

Creative expression, technological innovation

Lynda Fiebiger, managing director of Avatar Johannesburg says Avatar finds great pleasure in welcoming Nash to the company.

“We are looking forward to seeing her immerse herself in the various campaigns and creative work that we handle daily.”

Fiebiger adds that for Avatar, staying ahead of the curve when it comes to delivering exceptional, creative work that moves audiences and elevates their clients, in creative expression and technological innovation is why they brought her onboard.

Beyond her professional achievements, Koosialee is passionate about mentorship, team development, and championing women in leadership.

She holds a BA in Marketing Communication as well as a Digital Marketing certification, reflecting her deep expertise and understanding of the integrated communication landscape across the brand, retail, and digital disciplines