Location Bank announces integration with Apple Business Connect API

African Martech company Location Bank has launched an integration with Apple Business Connect API. With this integration, Location Bank customers can now easily update their location data across Apple Maps, Siri, Wallet, and other Apple apps at scale through the Location Bank platform to ensure consistent and accurate information is displayed to customers.

Apple Business Connect is a free tool that allows businesses of all sizes to claim their location place cards and customise the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users. Through Apple Business Connect, business owners can also easily update their place cards with photos, hours, website information, and more.