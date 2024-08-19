Marketing & Media Advertising
    Gareth Lessing, House of Brave's new ECD appointment: A statement of intent

    19 Aug 2024
    Gareth Lessing has been appointed House of Brave’s new executive creative director (ECD) - an appointment that is more than just a new chapter for Brave Group and its House of Brave Agency, it is a statement of intent.
    Gareth Lessing has been appointed ECD at House of Brave, an appointment that the agency says is more than a new chapter, it is a statement of intent (Image supplied)
    Gareth Lessing has been appointed ECD at House of Brave, an appointment that the agency says is more than a new chapter, it is a statement of intent (Image supplied)

    "Gareth’s appointment marks a significant milestone for the agency,” says Musa Kalenga, chief executive officer at Brave Group.

    Musa points out that the industry is at an intersection of creativity, technology, and purpose, which is more critical than ever.

    “His understanding of this intersection, coupled with his impressive track record of delivering award-winning work, makes him the perfect fit for our vision of shared value,” says Kalenga.

    A continuation of his journey

    Lessing says that joining the House of Brave now feels both exhilarating and timely.

    For him, this is a continuation of his journey which he says has “always been about pushing the boundaries of creativity while staying true to the core principles of effective communication and cultural relevance”.

    Lessing honed his skills and developed a creative vision at TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris under the mentorship of industry giants like John Hunt and Tony Granger. This would later drive the success of some of South Africa’s most iconic campaigns, earning him numerous local and international awards.

    At House of Brave, he sees an incredible opportunity to collaborate with a team that shares his passion for creativity and innovation.

    “Together, we will navigate this evolving landscape, leveraging our collective talents to solve complex business challenges in ways that resonate deeply with audiences.”

    The impact and legacy

    He adds,” I am particularly excited about fostering an environment where creativity thrives, underpinned by a culture that values excellence and humanity. It’s not just about the work we create; it’s about the impact we make and the legacy we leave."

    Lessing is a key addition to the agency’s leadership team as the company continues its mission to deliver purpose-driven, shared value solutions for clients and communities alike.

    Kalenga says, “At Brave, we believe in creating work that not only meets our clients' business objectives but also contributes positively to society.

    “Gareth's passion for innovation, his commitment to nurturing talent, and his ability to inspire those around him align perfectly with this vision.

    “I am confident that under his creative leadership, the entire Brave Group will continue to set new benchmarks in the industry, delivering work that is not only creatively brilliant but also socially impactful.”

