Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

HellopeterOrnicoHoward AudioBoomtownTopco MediaAFDATBWADentsuAdvertising Media ForumMamela MediaOgilvy South AfricaDMASAJoe PublicClockworkPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


The House of Brave rebrand reflects its independent majority Black-owned status

13 Oct 2023
A recent major rebranding undertaken by The House of Brave, part of the Brave Group, emphasises the agency's independent status as a majority Black-owned South African marketing and brand communication agency.
Image suppled. Hosue of the Brace, part of the Brave Group, Group CEO, Musa Kalenga
Image suppled. Hosue of the Brace, part of the Brave Group, Group CEO, Musa Kalenga

The rebranding aligns with the agency’s strategic vision anchored in its purpose of "Shared Value through Creativity" and showcases the agency's transformation and commitment to understanding the evolving South African consumer and setting the course for the future.

Group chair, Andile Khumalo says, “From our inception, we have embarked on a relentless journey, guided by the principles of bravery, innovation, and authenticity.

“Our rebranding is not merely a face-lift, but a genuine representation of the growth, grit, and determination we have shown over the years.”

An integrated future-fit business

Group CEO, Musa Kalenga says: "Our recent big bets have involved the integration of our digital operation Motherboard and House of Brave. The rationale behind this move is to present a united front, ensuring we meet our clients' demands in this rapidly evolving digital era."

Kalenga says the rebranding strategy is meticulously crafted to represent an integrated, future-fit business.

Investments in digital transformation through technology partnerships, such as with monday.com, play a pivotal role in this vision, focused on driving client innovation in areas like banking, insurance, and FMCG.

Kalenga adds: "Our priority is to not just adapt but to lead in these sectors, forging paths that others will follow."

A key highlight of this journey is the agency’s remarkable recent client growth.

Serving corporate giants such as Momentum, Transnet, Tiger Brands, BP, Bidvest, African Bank, Eskom and Wits, it has solidified its footprint in the South African market.

A reflection on the journey

Reflecting on the journey, chief operating officer, Andrew Shuttleworth says: "From our humble beginnings, our commitment has been to challenge the status quo and stay true to our heritage of bravery.

“Today, our rebranding is not just a change of visual identity, but a testament to the growth and momentum we've achieved."

The rebranding also underscores the agency’s commitment to attracting and retaining top-tier talent, critical to maintaining its edge in the industry.

A coming of age

Thibedi Meso, group chief creative officer says, “This is a coming of age for the agency, which was founded as an ATL agency and has in recent years grown into an integrated one.

“We are in an era that requires bravery, more than ever before. The CI itself is a brave move and sets the tone for how we will show up in the next 12 years; braver, bolder, edgier.”

NextOptions
Read more: branding, rebrand, Musa Kalenga, creative agency, Andile Khumalo, Thibedi Meso, Andrew Shuttleworth, The Brave Group

Related

Source: © SA Rugby Mag Siya Kolisi displays the leadership qualities we yearn to see in the people in charge of our nation says Dono White, strategic planning director at VMLY&R South Africa
Why South Africa would vote for Siya Kolisi in 2024 if they could22 hours ago
Source: © Campaign ME Edelman has appointed Marie-Claire Maalouf as Chief Creative Officer for UAE and KSA
Marie-Claire Maalouf appointed chief creative officer for Edelman UAE and KSA1 day ago
Source: © Ron Lach A surging user base and downloads have pushed TikTok's brand value to over $65 this year
Surging user base and downloads push TikTok's brand value to over $65bn1 day ago
International jury president for the digital category, Shannon Washington during Day 1 of the 2023 Loerie Awards judging at City Hall
#Loeries2023: It's Loeries Creative Week!3 Oct 2023
Source: © 123rf Design is not just the visual or even tactile experience of a product, but also its functionality
Be 'design-alert' to achieve a 125% return on design-related investments3 Oct 2023
WPP launches Screaming Creativity podcast hosted by Rob Reilly
WPP launches Screaming Creativity podcast hosted by Rob Reilly20 Sep 2023
(Image supplied) Philip Ireland (cetnre), has joined Avatar as chief creative officer, Veli Ngubane, (right) is the new chief growth officer. Left: M&N executive chairman, Zibusiso Mkhwanazi
Philip Ireland: Named new Avatar chief creative officer20 Sep 2023
The sneaker was launched earlier in September. Source: Supplied.
Thobela FM launches limited edition sneakers20 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz