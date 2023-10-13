A guide to mastering customer touchpoints for retail success

Regardless of your product's success, the quality of customer interactions takes precedence. Each interaction contributes to a customer's perception of your brand and their overall shopping experience. Every touchpoint holds significance. The key is to identify and optimise them to meet digital era expectations, ultimately boosting conversions and improving your bottom line.
A customer touchpoint is any interaction between a customer and your brand that shapes their perception of you. This could be seeing an advertisement, engaging with customer support, or downloading your app. These touchpoints are strategically placed throughout the customer journey, offering insights into how customers engage with your business. Each touchpoint presents an opportunity to impress and satisfy customers, enhancing their overall shopping experience.
Touchpoints exist at every stage of the customer journey, from pre-purchase to post-purchase. It's essential to map out all interactions customers have with your brand to determine their value or if they've turned into pain points.
Here are some typical retail touchpoints:
|Pre-purchase
|During purchase
|Post-purchase
|Social media post
|Making and account
|Re-engagement campaigns
|Advertisements
|Website or app browsing
|Promotions
|Online reviews
|Checkout process
|Billing
|Word-of-mouth
|Customer support
|Delivery
|Blog
|Targeted ads
|Feedback
|Returns and exchanges
Identifying touchpoints involves putting yourself in the customer's shoes and pinpointing every point of contact with your brand. Utilising feedback surveys and reviews can help determine the emotions associated with each touchpoint and reveal hidden pain points.
Consider Petpetgo, an e-commerce retailer that discovered that Facebook ads and general email campaigns yielded a low return on advertising spend (ROAS). These touchpoints were detrimental to customer relationships, impacting their bottom line. By identifying these ineffective touchpoints, Petpetgo reduced advertising spending by 10% and doubled their purchasing frequency.
How did they achieve this transformation? They adopted a combination of personalisation and omnichannel solutions, delivering relevant content and promotions to the right customers at the right time.
Effective messaging is pivotal in turning touchpoints into seamless experiences, as demonstrated by Petpetgo's success. Here are five essential messaging techniques to maximise the impact of every interaction:
Understanding where and how to apply these messaging essentials can significantly impact touchpoint optimisation. While some touchpoints, like word of mouth and customer reviews, may not be directly controllable, improving overall customer satisfaction can indirectly enhance these aspects.
Touchpoints are scattered throughout the entire customer journey. By identifying and understanding customer expectations, you can optimise interactions and create exceptional experiences. Implement proactive outreach and follow the messaging tips outlined here to build painless touchpoints and strong customer relationships that encourage repeat business.
Optimising retail touchpoints is not just a strategy; it is essential for businesses in the digital age. Each interaction, from pre-purchase to post-purchase, shapes customer perceptions and influences loyalty. Identifying, refining, and personalising these touchpoints will be pivotal in ensuring long-lasting customer relationships and sustainable success in the competitive retail landscape.