Banking & Finance News South Africa

Woolworths introduces pet insurance offering, WPetInsure

13 Oct 2023
Woolworths has announced the launch of a comprehensive pet insurance product, WPetInsure, a comprehensive new pet insurance offering now available. New and existing customers alike will have the opportunity to sign up for first-rate pet insurance for cats and dogs.
Image by huoadg5888 from Pixabay

With multiple cover options built to suit a variety of lifestyles and pocket sizes, Woolworths is helping its customers ensure they are adequately covered for any mounting pet-related costs, as and when they need it.

With medical expenses, routine care, hospital stays, and even transportation now a fixture in pet owners’ lives, Woolworths customers can choose from Classic, Hospital, Accident, and Premium Plans with an option for extended booster benefits.

"At Woolworths, we are always looking for new ways to offer our customers quality products and solutions that they can trust," says Jon Hartley, commercial and product executive at Woolworths Financial Services, "and with WPetInsure, this is no different. We are acutely aware of the important role pets play in South African homes and hearts, and we are proud to be able to offer our customers a product that will not only keep their pets happy and healthy but will also safeguard their finances against unexpected medical bills."

