NTCSA launches SA Wholesale Electricity Market School

The National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA) has launched the South African Wholesale Electricity Market (SAWEM) School, an educational programme designed to prepare participants for active and accredited engagement in the soon-to-be-launched SAWEM.

Image credit: Filip Baotic on Unsplash

The SAWEM School is developed to demystify the complexities of the electricity trading landscape.

Launchpad

Delivered over three days each month, the curriculum combines theory and real-world simulations, providing stakeholders with practical experience in how the market will function once operational.

“SAWEM School is your launchpad into the competitive electricity market,” says Keith Bowen, senior manager: market operations at NTCSA.

“It’s not just a course – it’s a critical step in building a knowledgeable, compliant, and empowered market participant base.”

According to the NTCSA, the opening up of South Africa’s electricity market is more than a policy shift – it’s a systemic overhaul that demands a high level of technical and operational competence from every player involved.

Market rules

It believes that the success of this transition hinges on the ability of independent power producers (IPPs), aggregators, traders, large customers, and other stakeholders to operate efficiently, transparently, and in line with market rules.

As such, the SAWEM School is designed to offer:

A deep dive into the market structure, including the roles and responsibilities of each participant.



Hands-on guidance on essential mechanisms such as gate closure, dispatch, and system balancing.



Insights into financial settlement processes, credit management, and risk mitigation.



Expert-led case studies and simulations that reflect real-world market scenarios.

NTCSA says the initiative reflects a global best practice: ensuring that those entering a liberalised energy market are knowledgeable, compliant and capable participants.

“Our priority is to ensure that all market participants are both capable and compliant,” adds Bowen. “SAWEM School plays a critical role in achieving that.”

Catalyst for change

Participation in the SAWEM market will not be automatic.

In alignment with the SAWEM requirements, certification from the SAWEM School is a prerequisite for market entry. This ensures a level playing field and safeguards system integrity.

NTCSA wants to make it clear: from day one, the SAWEM market will be a space for certified participants only.

That means any individual or entity intending to trade or operate within the market, whether generating, buying, or selling electricity, must first pass through the SAWEM School.

To the NTCSA, SAWEM School represents both a symbol and a catalyst for change, turning policy into practice and preparing the people who will power South Africa’s new energy economy.