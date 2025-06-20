Energy & Mining Energy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Why early fault, failure detection is critical for transformer maintenance

    When conducting transformer maintenance, early detection of faults and potential failures in transformers is critical. Transformers play a crucial role in transferring electricity over long distances, a key to infrastructure of a region and ensuring power supply to cities, industrial plants and other critical users.
    20 Jun 2025
    20 Jun 2025
    Photo by Önder Andinç on Unsplash
    Photo by Önder Andinç on Unsplash

    Gert Nel, WearCheck’s transformer division manager, outlines the importance of DGA in transformer maintenance: “Dissolved gas analysis (DGA) is used mostly for fault detection in transformers, and it is critically important that the analysis is accurate. By analysing the gases dissolved in the transformer’s oil, we gain important clues about the health of the transformer.”

    DGA saves transformer operators money on avoidable repairs, time, and helps avoid greater problems such as an interrupted power supply. It also helps prolong the life of the transformer.

    Nel explains the process: “Small amounts of gases are formed in the oil when a transformer is in operation. Using DGA, hidden problems inside the transformer are revealed by detecting the gases in the oil.

    “Some of the common transformer problems and the associated gases include oil overheating (ethane and ethylene), insulation paper overheating (carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and acetic acid gases), air ingress (oxygen and nitrogen), and partial discharge (hydrogen gas and carbon monoxide gases), sparking and arcing type of faults (methane and acetylene).

    “The early detection of potential transformer faults enables remedial action to be implemented, and major failures averted.”

    Nel discusses a WearCheck client that only requested for M/A/D (moisture/dielectric/acidity) results over the years, and when the very first DGA was done, it showed a critical error: “The DGA indicated an actual internal electrical problem, however, the client wasn’t convinced and even did two oil changes in 24 months, hoping this would solve the problem. Changing the oil did not fix the problem, however. All this did was to remove evidence of the problem. The actual electrical fault was still present in the transformer, and a new trend was then required after the oil was changed.

    “In this case, the DGA was indicative of an actual fault, and the oil changes did not fix the fault. This is very important, as a lot of clients only test for M/D, and not the full DGA analysis. Eventually, the client made the decision to include all tests in their ongoing maintenance plan, and took the recommended remedial action to fix the electrical fault."

    Read more: Maintenance, WearCheck
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz