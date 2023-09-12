Sasko Siyasizana initiative handover of the first of 1,000 playgrounds in KwaZulu-Natal

Sasko Siyasizana continues its journey of positive play to impact one million children in the next two years.

On Friday, 1 September 2023, Sasko Siyasizana visited Umlazi, KZN to celebrate a playground handover to Inkonkoni Primary school nominated by one of our loyal Sasko consumers. The Sasko Siyasizana 'Play Better' initiative is aimed at upgrading playgrounds to positively impact approximately one million children in communities across Mzansi over the next two years.

As the 'People Who Care', Sasko handed over a brand-new playground to raise awareness of the importance of positive play and its benefits for children in communities. The Initiative targets early childhood development (ECD) and foundation phase learners with a strong anti-bullying message by promoting inclusive and positive play.

The 2022 Lego Play Well Report, reveals that the mental, physical, and emotional benefits of developmental and social play, at an early age, can help reduce the prevalence and impact of bullying, by allowing children to develop life skills to manage future interactions.

Sasko marketing director, Nomsa Khanyile, highlighted Sasko’s commitment to impacting lives from a young age as that is when children are the most vulnerable, but also the most impressionable.

“While we are selling bread, we are also giving back to the communities,” says Khanyile.

“It is not only the role of government to make a difference, we have to step up as a beloved consumer brand, to play our part in improving these children’s lives. At Sasko, ‘care’ forms the basis of our commitments, and we always been committed to caring for South African communities.

"If we could do something tangible to show kindness and improve lives on a daily basis, the movement will gain momentum and the rest of the country, and in fact the world will do the same,” says Nomawethu Ngadlela, Sasko marketing manager, and asks: “Can you imagine the kind of loving communities we will have?”

Sthembiso Qwala, Inkonkoni Primary School principal, admitted that he was caught by surprise by this handover, and was left elated by Sasko’s kind gesture.

“Obviously we are thrilled with this activation, which is the first of its kind at our school,” says Qwala. “This will go a long way in assisting the teachers with the development of our learners’ physical and emotional well-being going forward.”

