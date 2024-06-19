The 2024 Brand Footprint report from Kantar’s Worldpanel reveals the world’s most chosen brands and lays out a comprehensive view of how shopper behaviour evolved around the world in 2023. With the global FMCG inflation rate halving from 8.4% in 2022 to 4% in 2023, shoppers started mixing treating and premium purchases alongside the coping strategies of 2022. Brand Footprint, Kantar’s analysis of consumer behaviour in 62 markets representing 76% of the global population and 86% of global GDP, reveals that average grocery spend per household around the world exceeded $1,000 for the first time on record, almost 60% more than was spent a decade earlier in 2013.
The Brand Footprint study unpacks the 460 billion brand choices made by shoppers last year, an average of 29 brand decisions each month, to reveal the significant headwinds facing FMCG brands. Of all FMCG purchases made in 2023, global brands represented 30% of sales value, unchanged vs 2022. Local and regional brands represented 47% of purchases, while private label sales increased by 0.5 percentage points to reach 22.7%.
Discount retailers achieved 10.5% value growth year on year on a global basis to represent 16% of all grocery spend, compared to 9.6% in 2021. Globally, 61% of households are extremely or very concerned with rising grocery costs. As a result, while 64% of global brands are growing in value terms, only half of FMCG brands are growing in terms of consumer choices – how many times they are chosen off the shelf by consumers.
Showing the way, the top five most chosen brands in the world are revealed to be Coca-Cola, Colgate, Maggi, OMO and Knorr. Coca-Cola reigns supreme, solidifying its status as the world’s most chosen brand with a staggering 8.3 billion Consumer Reach Points (CRPs). Meanwhile, Colgate sets a benchmark for global penetration, being the only consumer goods brand purchased by over half of the global population, boasting a penetration rate of 55.9%.
Further down the league table, Red Bull emerges as the year’s standout performer. With a 17.8% increase in CRP, it has climbed four spots in the ranking to 20th place, a testament to its growing appeal and strategic market manoeuvres, such as new product development. Purchased by 9.6% of households across the world, it was picked from the shelves 1.4 billion times.
Analysis of the FMCG categories which are attracting new shoppers reveals a trend in more shoppers buying caffeinated drinks. Instant coffee saw 1.5% penetration growth year on year (purchased by 30.2m shoppers), sports and energy drinks gained 1.2% penetration growth, or 24.3 million shoppers, and carbonated soft drinks gained 1.1% equating to 31.7 million new shoppers.
“The Brand Footprint 2024 rankings reveal how successful brands have recruited more shoppers in an environment where less costs more and private labels are gaining share. Put simply, they have found ways to be meaningfully different. It’s what happens when brands create strong functional and emotive connections, making the brand mentally available and physically unavoidable, integrating seamlessly across all consumer touchpoints. The brands featured in the report are to be commended for achieving this while pressure on household expenses persists as a stubborn undercurrent in the global economy,” concludes Guillaume Bacuvier, CEO, Worldpanel Division, Kantar.
The Brand Footprint report is Kantar’s annual ranking of the most chosen fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands worldwide from its Worldpanel division. It employs a unique metric known as Consumer Reach Points (CRP) to measure and compare the success of brands across different markets and regions. One CRP represents a single instance of a shopper choosing a brand, integrating data on population, penetration, and consumer choice to provide a holistic view of brand performance. 2024 is the 12th edition.
