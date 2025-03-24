CorporateWellnessWeek: Supporting health, financial wellbeing

Rising medical costs can be a major burden that negatively affects employees’ health, wellness and productivity.

Image credit: Unsplash

Even with medical aid in place, unexpected shortfalls for hospital stays, surgeries and specialist treatments can run into tens of thousands of rands, creating financial stress that spills over into the workplace.

Group gap cover offers an affordable, accessible and highly effective way to bridge the growing divide between what medical schemes pay and what private healthcare costs. This makes a tangible difference for both employers and their employees.

Financial well-being

Medical expense shortfalls can add up to significant amounts of money and can be enough to seriously impact an individual’s financial well-being.

Employees who cannot afford the co-payments or gaps in cover may delay treatment, manage ongoing pain with temporary measures, or fall back on high-interest loans, all of which can negatively affect their focus and performance at work.

Group gap cover can help to prevent this type of scenario. Cover includes medical expense shortfalls, co-payments, and sub-limits, and some providers also offer value-added benefits like casualty cover, trauma counselling or additional cancer cover, depending on the plan.

This allows employees to access the care they need without having to worry about paying large sums of money out of their pocket. It helps them get treatment sooner, making it more likely they will recover faster and return to work sooner, as well as offering improved peace of mind.

All of these benefits the business as much as the individual.

Wellness strategy

Brokers are ideally placed to support employers in designing employee benefits that do more than tick boxes by positioning group gap cover as an essential component of an organisation’s wellness strategy.

It is, however, essential to tailor group gap cover plans to align with the medical aid options that are already in place.

The key is to create solutions that fit the needs of the organisation and its employees and add tangible value, taking into account elements like demographics, income bracket, life stage and so on.

For brokers, this is an opportunity to drive innovation in employee benefits and demonstrate deeper advisory value.

Mitigating risk

As medical inflation continues to outpace the Consumer Price Index (CPI), comprehensive medical aid has become less attainable for many companies and their employees.

Some organisations have been forced to downgrade their medical scheme contributions, leaving employees more exposed to shortfalls. Group gap cover offers a cost-effective way to mitigate that risk.

With preferential premiums, favourable underwriting terms, and often no waiting periods, group gap cover is cost-effective and affordable, especially when compared to the costs of upgrading a comprehensive medical aid plan that will typically also experience certain shortfalls.

It is also tax-efficient as a payroll deduction and can be implemented with minimal administrative burden.

Offering value and support

Today’s job seekers are looking for more than a payslip. They want to feel valued and supported.

Offering group gap cover as part of a holistic benefits package can set a company apart, especially in sectors where high turnover is common.

Candidates take note when employers show they care about more than just performance metrics.

A company that helps its people avoid financial distress during a medical emergency is a company that builds loyalty, trust and long-term engagement.

Gap cover is an investment in human capital that pays dividends far beyond the balance sheet.

Supporting health and financial well-being

Medical costs are rising, and economic pressures are continually increasing.

In such an environment, employers need benefits that do more than look good on paper – they need to add real value to the lives of their employees.

Group gap cover is one of the most practical, cost-effective ways to support employees' health and financial well-being while also protecting business performance.

By helping people access the treatment they need without incurring crippling debt, it reduces stress, shortens recovery time and fosters loyalty.

For businesses looking to attract and retain talent, boost productivity and show genuine care for their people, group gap cover is a benefit that makes a real and lasting difference.