    Angola discovers offshore gas in first gas-specific exploration well

    14 Jul 2025
    14 Jul 2025
    Azule Energy, a partnership between BP and Eni in Angola, discovered gas in its first gas-specific exploration well off the country's shores, the national oil and gas agency ANGP said.
    Angola discovers offshore gas in first gas-specific exploration well

    Found in block 1/14, the Gajajeira-01 well drilled in the lower Congo Basin, encountered gas and condensate-bearing rock, with preliminary estimates suggesting gas volumes could exceed one trillion cubic feet and up to 100 million barrels of associated condensate.

    "This is a landmark moment for gas exploration in Angola," Adriano Mongini, CEO of Azule Energy, said in a joint statement.

    "The Gajajeira-01 well is the first dedicated gas exploration well in the country, and its success reinforces our confidence in the potential of the Lower Congo Basin."

    The block is operated by Azule Energy (35%) in association with Equinor (30%), Sonangol E&P (25%), and privately owned Angolan company Acrep S.A. (10%).

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
