    Clockwork celebrates 7 category wins across 4 campaigns at the inaugural Mark Awards 2025

    Clockwork walked away with four silver and three bronze awards across four campaigns at the first-ever Mark Awards, making it the most awarded agency of the night. Each recognised campaign demonstrates strength in strategy, design, innovation, and brand experience, reflecting the agency’s ability to deliver multi-faceted marketing solutions.
    Issued by Clockwork
    3 Sep 2025
    3 Sep 2025
    Clockwork celebrates 7 category wins across 4 campaigns at the inaugural Mark Awards 2025

    Launched earlier this year, the Mark Awards were established to reflect the evolving nature of the industry and to recognise that creativity alone is no longer the sole measure of success. Co-founded by MarkLives’ Herman Manson and award-winning marketer Prakash Patel, the awards are judged by a panel of local and international experts. They aim to set a new benchmark for how marketing effectiveness and innovation are celebrated in South Africa.

    Clockwork’s winning campaigns and categories include:

    • Silver in Innovation: Ad Tech – How We Hijacked Cars on YouTube | Jaecoo
    • Silver in Strategy: Media Planning – Homes Need Pets | Byron Thomas Properties
    • Silver in Experience: CX – Homes Need Pets | Byron Thomas Properties
    • Silver in Design: E-commerce – Homes Need Pets | Byron Thomas Properties
    • Bronze in Design: Digital Advertising – Homes Need Pets | Byron Thomas Properties
    • Bronze in Strategy: PR – The Bear Joburg Experience | Disney+
    • Bronze in Design: Copywriting – Did I Hear That? | ADASA

    “It’s rewarding to have our campaigns acknowledged across several categories. The Mark Awards celebrate more than creativity; they recognise the strategy, technology, and craft behind effective work. Having our approach acknowledged in this way is a real highlight,” says Dustin Carr, managing director of brand and performance at Clockwork.

    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg, Cape Town and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
    Let's do Biz