Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Head of Marketing Cape Town
- Sales Consultant Pretoria
- Senior Account Manager Johannesburg
- Marketing Manager Johannesburg
- Marketing Manager Cape Town
- Graphic and Web Designer Johannesburg
- CRM MarTech Specialist Johannesburg
- Art Director Stellenbosch
- Paid Advertising Specialist Pretoria
Clockwork celebrates 7 category wins across 4 campaigns at the inaugural Mark Awards 2025
Launched earlier this year, the Mark Awards were established to reflect the evolving nature of the industry and to recognise that creativity alone is no longer the sole measure of success. Co-founded by MarkLives’ Herman Manson and award-winning marketer Prakash Patel, the awards are judged by a panel of local and international experts. They aim to set a new benchmark for how marketing effectiveness and innovation are celebrated in South Africa.
Clockwork’s winning campaigns and categories include:
- Silver in Innovation: Ad Tech – How We Hijacked Cars on YouTube | Jaecoo
- Silver in Strategy: Media Planning – Homes Need Pets | Byron Thomas Properties
- Silver in Experience: CX – Homes Need Pets | Byron Thomas Properties
- Silver in Design: E-commerce – Homes Need Pets | Byron Thomas Properties
- Bronze in Design: Digital Advertising – Homes Need Pets | Byron Thomas Properties
- Bronze in Strategy: PR – The Bear Joburg Experience | Disney+
- Bronze in Design: Copywriting – Did I Hear That? | ADASA
“It’s rewarding to have our campaigns acknowledged across several categories. The Mark Awards celebrate more than creativity; they recognise the strategy, technology, and craft behind effective work. Having our approach acknowledged in this way is a real highlight,” says Dustin Carr, managing director of brand and performance at Clockwork.
- Clockwork celebrates 7 category wins across 4 campaigns at the inaugural Mark Awards 202503 Sep 10:35
- Clockwork wins 3 Bronze at the 2025 Bookmark Awards18 Aug 09:45
- A Moment to Forget named one of the world’s top 40 campaigns at Global Sabre Awards 202514 Jul 10:43
- Clockwork has 23 finalists across 5 clients at the 2025 Bookmark Awards10 Jul 10:32
- Clockwork listed among Africa’s top 10 agencies with Best in Show finalist spot and 2 Sabre awards22 May 09:16