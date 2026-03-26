Women in governance: Why representation, influence, and capability matter more than ever

Across the world, governance systems are under pressure. Institutions - public, private, and civic - are grappling with rising complexity, shifting stakeholder expectations, and the urgent need for more accountable, inclusive, and ethical leadership.

Yet despite decades of progress, women remain under-represented in the very spaces where decisions with the greatest societal impact are made. Their voices are still too often marginal, their influence constrained by structural barriers, and their leadership undervalued or overlooked.

This gap is not simply a matter of fairness. It is a governance issue, one that affects institutional performance, legitimacy, and resilience. As organisations confront increasingly interconnected risks and opportunities, the absence of women’s perspectives at the table is not just a missed opportunity; it is a strategic liability.

It is against this backdrop that the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) is launching the Women in Governance programme, a focused intervention designed to strengthen the capability, confidence, and strategic influence of women leaders navigating complex governance environments. Women are increasingly reshaping governance systems, influencing policy, and driving institutional transformation. Yet the pathways to leadership remain uneven, and the demands placed on women in these roles are often uniquely challenging.

This thought leadership piece explores why women’s representation in governance remains a critical issue, the systemic obstacles that persist, and how targeted development - such as the Women in Governance programme - can help close the capability and influence gap.

The governance imperative: Why women’s leadership matters

The case for women’s representation in governance is well established. Research consistently shows that diverse leadership teams make better decisions, manage risk more effectively, and foster cultures of accountability and innovation. But beyond performance metrics, women bring distinct leadership contributions that strengthen institutional outcomes.

The programme emphasise this point clearly: women leaders often champion equity, navigate power structures with nuance, and strengthen governance outcomes through collaborative, ethical, and stakeholder-sensitive approaches. The programme equips participants to lead with confidence, clarity, and strategic intent in complex governance environments.

Yet representation alone is not enough. Influence - real influence - requires capability, strategic literacy, and the ability to navigate systems that were not designed with women in mind.

The persistent challenges: Navigating power, bias, and systemic barriers

Women in governance roles frequently encounter a set of challenges that are both structural and behavioural:

1. Power structures that remain male-dominated

Even when women reach senior roles, they often find themselves operating within governance systems shaped by long-standing norms, networks, and expectations that privilege masculine leadership styles. This can limit their ability to influence decisions or drive reform.

2. Higher scrutiny and narrower margins for error

Women leaders are often held to different standards - expected to be both assertive and accommodating, strategic yet self-effacing, authoritative yet “likeable.” These contradictory expectations create additional cognitive and emotional load.

3. Limited access to informal networks

Much of governance influence happens outside formal structures - in conversations, alliances, and informal coalitions. Women, particularly those who are first-generation leaders, may find themselves excluded from these spaces.

4. Gendered expectations around conflict and consensus

Women are frequently expected to be mediators or emotional stabilisers, even in high-stakes governance contexts. Yet they may be penalised when they assert authority or challenge entrenched interests.

5. Structural barriers to participation

From unequal caregiving burdens to organisational cultures that undervalue diverse leadership styles, systemic obstacles continue to shape women’s access to governance pathways.

The programme directly addresses these realities. It explores “the systemic barriers and opportunities that shape women’s participation in governance” and equips delegates with frameworks that integrate “equity, ethics, and strategic influence.”

The capability gap: Why targeted development matters

While women bring exceptional leadership strengths, many have not had access to the governance-specific development that their male counterparts often receive informally through mentorship, sponsorship, or legacy networks.

The Women in Governance programme is designed to close this gap by building:

Strategic governance literacy

Understanding how governance systems function - formally and informally - is essential for influence. The programme focuses on the principles and frameworks that underpin effective governance, enabling participants to analyse systems through a gender-responsive lens and identify leverage points for institutional change.

Negotiation, advocacy, and communication capability

Delegates explore “negotiation, conflict resolution, advocacy, and communication techniques essential for influencing policy and organisational direction.” These are not generic leadership skills. They are governance-critical capabilities.

Confidence in navigating power dynamics

Women often underestimate their influence or hesitate to assert authority in governance spaces. The programme builds the confidence and clarity needed to engage with diverse stakeholders and shape outcomes.

Coalition-building and mentorship networks

Governance is relational. The programme fosters meaningful mentorship and networking opportunities, enabling women to build supportive coalitions that amplify their impact.

Personalised leadership strategies

Participants develop tailored leadership strategies that strengthen their professional growth and enhance organisational accountability.

Why organisations benefit: The strategic value of women in governance

Institutions that invest in women’s governance capability are not engaging in symbolic inclusion, they are strengthening their strategic resilience.

Organisations benefit when women leaders are equipped with the tools and insight to:

Challenge blind spots in decision-making



Strengthen ethical and accountable governance



Build consensus across diverse stakeholder groups



Navigate complexity with emotional intelligence and strategic clarity



Drive institutional transformation grounded in equity and representation

Participants leave equipped to lead transformative change, foster inclusive cultures, and contribute meaningfully to governance excellence across sectors.

In a world where governance failures can rapidly erode trust, value, and legitimacy, these capabilities are not optional, they are essential.

Introducing the Women in Governance programme

The GIBS Women in Governance programme is designed for women in leadership roles across government, corporate organisations, non-profits, and community-based institutions. It is particularly suited to managers, executives, policymakers, HR and organisational development practitioners, and emerging leaders committed to advancing gender equity in governance.

Over two intensive days (4–5 August 2026), delegates will engage with global perspectives, case studies, and practical tools that strengthen their governance capability and leadership influence.

A call to action: Building the future of governance

The future of governance depends on leaders who can navigate complexity with integrity, courage, and strategic insight. Women are already reshaping governance systems, but they should not have to do so while navigating structural barriers alone.

Institutions that invest in women’s governance capability are investing in stronger, more accountable, and more resilient futures.

The Women in Governance programme is more than a learning intervention. It is a commitment to building governance systems that reflect the diversity, intelligence, and leadership potential of the societies they serve.

And it is an invitation to women leaders, to organisations, and to institutions to step into a new era of governance where representation is not symbolic, influence is not constrained, and leadership is truly inclusive.

Learn More: Women in Governance

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