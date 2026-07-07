Gibs joins the QTEM network, expanding global opportunities for students

The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) has joined the QTEM (Quantitative Techniques for Economics and Management) network, becoming the first South African business school to be admitted to the prestigious global alliance.

QTEM is a global network of leading business and economics schools, corporate partners and international organisations dedicated to developing analytically skilled and globally minded future leaders. The network provides students with advanced quantitative training, international academic mobility opportunities and exposure to diverse business environments, preparing them for success in a data-driven global economy. Through interdisciplinary learning, industry engagement and cross-cultural collaboration, QTEM equips future decision-makers with the skills and perspectives needed to drive sustainable impact in organisations and society.

Gibs’ inclusion in the network strengthens the institution’s position as one of Africa’s leading business schools and expands opportunities for students to engage with peers and organisations worldwide. This reflects the school’s growing international reputation and aligns with its vision of preparing leaders to thrive in an increasingly global and data-driven business environment.

Professor Morris Mthombeni, dean of Gibs, welcomed the partnership, saying: “We are honoured to be part of the QTEM network. This partnership creates valuable opportunities for our students and Faculty to collaborate with world-class institutions, strengthen their quantitative expertise, and engage with a global community that shares our commitment to academic excellence and international exchange. We look forward to contributing our expertise while expanding global learning and collaboration opportunities for the Gibs community.”

Through the QTEM network, Gibs students will gain access to a global ecosystem of leading business schools, multinational organisations and international learning opportunities. The partnership will enable qualifying students to participate in academic exchanges, engage with peers from around the world and strengthen their quantitative and analytical capabilities in diverse business contexts. It also creates new opportunities for faculty collaboration, research and knowledge exchange across the network.

Welcoming Gibs to the network, QTEM chair Professor Jean-Philippe Bonardi said: “We are delighted to welcome Gibs to the QTEM network. Gibs has built a strong reputation for academic excellence, innovation, and impact across the African continent. Its commitment to developing globally minded leaders aligns closely with QTEM’s mission. We look forward to creating new opportunities for our students and strengthening the diversity and reach of our international community.”

The partnership further advances Gibs’ internationalisation strategy and its commitment to providing students with access to world-class learning experiences, global networks and future-focused skills that respond to the evolving needs of business and society.



