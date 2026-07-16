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    Gibs achieves AA rating in CEO Magazine’s 2026 Green MBA Index

    The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) has been awarded an AA rating in CEO Magazine’s 2026 Green MBA Index.
    Issued by Gordon Institute of Business Science
    16 Jul 2026
    16 Jul 2026
    Gibs achieves AA rating in CEO Magazine&#x2019;s 2026 Green MBA Index

    The recognition highlights Gibs’ commitment to developing responsible leaders and integrating sustainability across teaching, research, institutional practices, and graduate development. The Green MBA Index evaluates business schools on how effectively they incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and sustainability into management education.

    Unlike reputation-based rankings, it relies on structured institutional submissions and independently verified public evidence to determine how deeply sustainability is embedded within a school's strategy and student experience.

    Gibs achieved an AA rating (70–84 points), a category defined by CEO Magazine as demonstrating “strong integration with notable areas of distinction” and “high performance across most dimensions.”

    “This recognition reflects Gibs’ ongoing commitment to developing leaders who can create sustainable value for business and society,” said Professor Morris Mthombeni, Dean of Gibs. “As sustainability and responsible leadership become increasingly central to business success, we are proud that our approach to teaching, research and stakeholder engagement has been recognised through an assessment that emphasises evidence, impact and meaningful outcomes.”

    The achievement further strengthens Gibs’ position among leading global business schools and builds on its success in international rankings, reaffirming the school’s reputation for academic excellence, leadership development and innovation in management education.

    At Gibs, sustainability is integrated throughout the learning journey, with a strong focus on responsible leadership, ethical decision-making, entrepreneurship, innovation and impact-driven business practices. This latest recognition the school’s commitment to equipping leaders with the skills and mindset needed to address complex societal and business challenges across Africa and beyond.

    As sustainability continues to shape the future of business, CEO Magazine’s Green MBA Index provides prospective students with a valuable benchmark for identifying institutions that demonstrate leadership in environmental responsibility, social impact and purpose-driven management education.

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    Gordon Institute of Business Science
    (GIBS) has been built around its intent to significantly improve responsible individual and organisational performance, through high-quality business and management education.
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