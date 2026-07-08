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Gibs announces 2026 cohort of the Executive Programme in Media Leadership
Following a successful inaugural programme in 2025, this year’s cohort brings together 19 accomplished media leaders from across the continent: 10 South Africans, six Kenyans, two Nigerians and a Namibian, deepening the programme's ambition to build a pan-African leadership network.
The cohort spans the full breadth of the modern media ecosystem: editors-in-chief of national titles, founders of independent digital and community outlets, broadcasters, audience and communications specialists, and leaders from media development organisations. Their organisations include the Mail & Guardian, Daily Maverick, eNCA, Media Trust Group (Nigeria), Safaricom, The Continent, the Association of Independent Publishers and the Media Development and Diversity Agency.
“The response to our first cohort told us we had built something the sector genuinely needed. This second group raises the bar again: senior newsroom leadership sitting alongside founders of community papers and digital start-ups from four countries. The problems facing African media will not be solved in silos,” said Michael Markovitz, EPML programme director.
The programme was co-designed by Markovitz and Styli Charalambous, CEO and co-founder of Daily Maverick, to respond directly to the challenges facing media across Africa, from market failure and shrinking newsrooms to the impacts of AI and platform dominance.
The 2026 intake has been made possible in part by scholarship support from the Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF), through its Amplify Africa programme, and the Google News Initiative.
“MDIF invests in the people who keep independent media alive, and leadership is where that investment compounds. This is long-standing work for us, and this cohort is no exception. We’re glad to be backing them again this year, because courses like EPML build the strategic muscle that African media businesses need to survive and grow,” said Bilal Randeree, chief programme officer at MDIF.
Marianne Erasmus, news partnerships lead, Middle East & Africa, Google said: “As artificial intelligence reshapes the information landscape, African newsrooms face both challenges and opportunities. Google’s continued support for the EPML at Gibs reflects our belief that technology should empower local storytelling. We are excited to welcome the 2026 cohort as they explore AI integration and business innovation to help lead African media through this period of transformation.”
The EPML is delivered by the Media Leadership Think Tank and runs from July to October 2026, opening with an in-person block at Gibs in Johannesburg on 28 July and closing with graduation on 30 October. The applied learning experience includes a Capstone project, peer collaboration, and targeted modules on AI, sustainable business models, competition law, negotiation and inclusive leadership. Participants graduate with a network of peers and collaborators across the continent.
The EPML 2026 cohort, including positions, organisations and country:
- Alice Kanjejo, founder and host, My Tech Story Africa, Kenya
- Boikhutso Sigauke, programme manager: print and digital media, Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA), South Africa
- Bongani Mthethwa, senior broadcast content producer, eNCA, South Africa
- Dunisani Ntsanwisi, publisher, Nthavela Newspaper, South Africa
- Gilbert Were, co-founder, Gilitics Media Limited and CEO, Blue Radio, Kenya
- Ian Wafula, international freelance journalist and founder and lead curator, Sauti Sessions, Kenya
- Ibrahim Shehu Adamu, group editorial director, Media Trust Group Limited, Nigeria
- Ingrid Sinclair, head of growth, Daily Maverick, South Africa
- Japhet Ncube, editor-in-chief, Mail & Guardian, South Africa
- Johnson Mwangangi, co-founder and managing director, Gilitics Media Limited, Kenya
- Kate Skinner, executive director, Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), South Africa
- Liza Muchangi, audience growth, The Continent, Kenya
- Loyiso Bala, director, Buzzpoint, South Africa
- Ndapewoshali Ilunga, operations manager, Henry Nxumalo Foundation, Namibia
- Nolwazi Tusini, regional programme director for Southern Africa, Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF), South Africa
- Oluwamayowa Idowu, co-founder and editor-in-chief, Culture Custodian, Nigeria
- Quan Dambuza, founder and publisher/editor, Pondoland Times, South Africa
- Valent Shoatja, office manager, Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), South Africa
- Vivienne Ethangatta, corporate communications manager, Safaricom PLC, Kenya
For more information, see the course information brochure.
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