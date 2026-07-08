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    Teacher support gains ground in North West as more than 7,000 educators attend Oxford workshops

    Oxford University Press Southern Africa (OUPSA) has delivered 204 teacher workshops in North-West for the 2025/26 period, reaching 7,290 teacher attendees from 6,236 schools as part of its ongoing curriculum and classroom support programme.
    Issued by Oxford University Press
    8 Jul 2026
    8 Jul 2026
    Teacher support gains ground in North West as more than 7,000 educators attend Oxford workshops

    The workshops are designed to help teachers use curriculum-aligned learning materials more effectively, strengthen lesson planning and manage classroom realities such as curriculum pacing, mixed learner readiness and large class demands.

    Nationally, teacher development remains a priority. The Department of Basic Education has noted that South Africa employs around 405,000 educators in the public sector, with demand expected to rise to about 428,000 by 2030 if the current learner-educator ratio of 29.8:1 is to be maintained. In North West, Funza Lushaka teacher placement data shows that 2,436 of 2,543 trained educators were placed between 2013 and August 2023, a 96% placement rate.

    Teacher support gains ground in North West as more than 7,000 educators attend Oxford workshops

    “Teachers in North-West are showing strong commitment to strengthening their classroom practice,” says Bella Tsotetsi, National Workshops, Training and Product Manager at Oxford. “Textbooks provide structure and curriculum alignment. Teacher development helps bring those resources to life. When teachers have access to practical training, they are better supported to plan lessons, manage pacing and respond to the realities of their classrooms.”

    Simpson says feedback from Oxford's national workshop programme shows that 97% of participating teachers agree the content supports their teaching practice. The most commonly reported benefits include improved teacher confidence, stronger lesson planning and more effective learner engagement.

    Teacher support gains ground in North West as more than 7,000 educators attend Oxford workshops

    In North-West, this support reaches teachers across urban and rural contexts, including communities served by schools in Rustenburg, Klerksdorp, Potchefstroom, Mahikeng, Brits and surrounding towns.

    “Teacher support has to be relevant to the conditions teachers face every day,” adds Tsotetsi. “A workshop is most valuable when teachers leave with strategies they can apply immediately, whether they are managing different learner levels, working through curriculum requirements or looking for better ways to use the resources already available to them.”

    The focus on teacher development aligns with wider calls for sustained professional support. Textbooks support curriculum coverage. Workshops help teachers use those materials with clearer planning, pacing and assessment strategies.

    “Improving learning outcomes requires consistent support for the people who stand in front of learners every day,” says Tsotetsi. "Teachers remain central to learner success, and investing in their development is one of the most practical ways to support schools.”

    Teachers and school leaders in North-West can explore upcoming Oxford workshops and teaching resources at https://oxford.co.za/workshops/.

    Additional teaching resources and Oxford’s Foundation Phase catalogue can be access here: https://bit.ly/48oathZ

    Read more: teacher development, teacher support
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    Oxford University Press
    Oxford University Press advances knowledge and learning in South Africa and across the world. They produce educational material and support for Grade R to 12, TVET, higher education and home learning in a variety of South African languages, and they aim to make their content available to their customers in whichever format suits them best, whether print or digital. They welcome new ideas and fresh thinking and offer the opportunity for individuals and teams to make their mark. They believe in the transformative power of education to inspire progress and realise human potential.
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