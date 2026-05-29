Escaping the memorise-and-move-on trap during exams

Term 2 is often where the pressure starts to show in schools. While learners are in the thick of the mid-year exam period, they, along with teachers and parents, are trying to balance new curriculum content, revision, extra-murals, fatigue and growing assessment anxiety.

A single Grade 8 classroom can include learners ready for algebra, learners still uncertain about fractions and learners who have carried foundation-phase gaps for years. By the time exams arrive, those gaps surface.

When pressure builds, the default response is often to memorise and move on. Extra classes are added. Past papers pile up. Learners practise steps without always understanding the concepts behind them, while teachers spend hours preparing worksheets and marking scripts.

Past papers have value, but they are most useful when learners know which concepts they are revising. Without that clarity, exam preparation can become a cycle of repeated mistakes, short-term memorisation and growing anxiety.

Mathematics is cumulative. A learner who does not understand fractions will struggle when algebra requires fraction operations. A learner who has not built number sense may copy a method in class but freeze when the same idea appears in an unfamiliar exam question.

Which gaps are stopping learners from moving forward?

Teachers often know their learners are not all at the same level. The difficulty is responding to those differences in a short, assessment-heavy term. Creating separate worksheets, marking multiple levels of work and tracking progress can become overwhelming.

This is where technology can support teachers by reducing the administrative burden that makes targeted intervention difficult.

For example, Reflective Learning’s Numerate is a mathematics support tool that identifies learning gaps and builds personalised catch-up pathways for learners in Grades 5 to 10. It helps teachers see where learners are secure, where gaps remain and what support is needed next. Reflective Learning provides adaptive Maths and English learning tools that help schools identify hidden learning gaps while giving teachers data-driven support for targeted intervention.

When learners panic, they often memorise methods and hope the exam question looks familiar. But mathematics requires concepts to be stored in long-term memory, connected to previous knowledge and available when questions are asked in new ways.

Under exam conditions, working memory is already under strain. Learners are reading instructions, managing time, dealing with anxiety and deciding which method applies. If the underlying concepts are weak, the load becomes too heavy.

Meaningful revision helps learners retrieve, connect and apply knowledge. It encourages them to ask: Do I understand the concept? Can I explain what is happening? Can I recognise it in a different question? Can I see where I went wrong?

A useful revision strategy combines continuous diagnosis with targeted practice. Learners need to know which concepts require attention, and teachers need tools that help them respond without adding more hours of manual administration.

For Grades 7 to 9, the Oxford Beyond Mathematics Revision Books from Oxford University Press Southern Africa offer targeted support in algebra, fractions, numbers and measurement. The individual titles include Oxford Beyond Maths: Algebra, Oxford Beyond Maths: Fractions, Oxford Beyond Maths: Numbers, and Oxford Beyond Maths: Measurement.

Used well, tools like these can help families and teachers move away from the exhausting idea that learners simply need to 'do more maths'. Often, they need to do the right maths, at the right level, with enough repetition and explanation to make the concept stick.

Term 2 does not have to become a season of burnout. It can become a turning point if revision is treated not as a last-minute memory exercise, but as a chance to find the missing pieces and help learners put them back in place.



