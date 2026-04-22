South Africa’s newest dictionary responds to teachers’ call for locally relevant language resources

The publication follows a recent internal survey conducted by Oupsa with teachers to better understand how vocabulary tools are used in classrooms and where existing resources fall short. While local dictionaries already exist, there is a need for a resource that includes South African content and integrates vocabulary development and word choice support within the same tool.

“Teachers told us they need resources that support comprehension and vocabulary growth at the same time,” says Dariol Wicomb, dictionaries publisher at Oupsa. “The Oxford School Dictionary and Vocabulary Builder was developed in response to this. By combining dictionary definitions with thesaurus-style vocabulary support, the book helps learners understand words and use them more confidently in writing and across subjects.”

“When learners encounter unfamiliar contexts in texts and learning tools, it can increase cognitive load and slow comprehension,” adds Wicomb. “Strengthening foundational literacy remains one of the country’s most urgent education priorities. Large numbers of learners still struggle with reading comprehension in the early years of schooling, which has knock-on effects across all subjects.”

According to Wicomb, vocabulary knowledge is a key predictor of reading comprehension and overall academic achievement. “Contextual familiarity in learning materials supports vocabulary acquisition and improves engagement in multilingual education environments.”

This means that relevant learning materials can play an important role in supporting teaching and comprehension.

During the development of the Oxford School Dictionary and Vocabulary Builder, a recurring theme Oupsa identified from interviews conducted with teachers was the importance of relatability.

Teachers indicated that learners engage more readily with examples and terminology that reflect their lived experiences and classroom environments. Words commonly encountered in South African contexts, such as “robot”, “tackies”, or “bakkie”, alongside curriculum-related terminology used across subjects, help learners connect definitions to real-world meaning.

Teachers also highlighted practical classroom considerations. Many primary school educators teach multiple subjects, meaning that vocabulary tools that support curriculum terminology across subjects can help streamline teaching and support learners’ independent study.

The research also revealed some misconceptions. Some teachers initially assumed that “South African content” referred mainly to slang or informal language. Once clarified, teachers indicated strong support for vocabulary resources that include curriculum-aligned terminology relevant to subjects such as natural sciences, social sciences and life skills.

“Local content does not replace academic English,” adds Wicomb. “It rather supports the pathway to it by helping learners bridge the gap between everyday language and formal academic vocabulary.”

Building learner confidence through language

One of the strongest themes emerging from teacher interviews was the relationship between representation and learner confidence.

When learners encounter familiar contexts and validated local terminology in their learning tools, it reinforces that their linguistic and cultural realities are recognised within formal education. This recognition can influence how learners engage with reading and writing tasks and how confidently they approach academic language.

By grounding vocabulary learning in South African contexts while still supporting the development of formal English, locally developed resources aim to strengthen both comprehension and learner confidence.

The Oxford School Dictionary and Vocabulary Builder is available through participating bookstores and educational retailers nationwide, as well as online.

More information can be found here.



