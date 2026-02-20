Oxford University Press SA introduces Student Wellbeing Journal to help curb rising anxiety concerns

Across universities and TVET colleges, the academic year is in full swing. Thousands of first-year and returning students are navigating new campuses, academic expectations, social environments and personal goals. It’s a season filled with possibility, and one of the most high-pressure periods in the student calendar.

During this period, many university students experience increasing levels of trauma and emotional distress, creating an urgent need for support services on campus. Around 30% of students report anxiety and roughly 24% report symptoms of depression, demonstrating how common psychological strain has become in tertiary settings1.

A growing body of South African research demonstrates a clear association between psychological distress and academic outcomes a mong students. Untreated anxiety and depressive symptoms have been linked with reduced concentration, impaired memory consolidation and lower progression rates.

Scalable support mechanisms

The journal functions as a structured self-management framework, incorporating monthly academic planning templates, guided reflection prompts, habit-tracking mechanisms, stress check-ins and study strategy guidance.

“We developed the Student Wellbeing Journal in response to what we’re seeing across the higher education sector, and that academic performance and wellbeing are increasingly intertwined,” says Jacqueline Strydom, marketing specialist for higher education, TVET and regional countries at Oxford University Press South Africa. “Students need structured, practical tools that help them manage workload, reflect on stress patterns and build sustainable study habits. The journal is designed as a self-management framework that complements institutional support services.”

February as an intervention window

The Department of Health has marked February as Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month, a national initiative that encourages sustainable habits and stronger overall wellbeing. In the life of a student, this month is a reminder that while academic success is shaped by textbooks and timetables, it is also supported by mental, emotional and physical health.

Early-term structure plays a protective role in performance sustainability. Students who externalise deadlines, establish predictable study schedules, build reflective check-in practices and implement structured goal setting are more likely to reduce cognitive overload and avoid burnout cycles later in the semester.

The beginning of the academic year represents a critical intervention window for scalable self-management frameworks that establish consistency and routine early.

Practical academic-wellbeing integration

Practices that correlate with improved academic sustainability include:

1. Time-blocked study frameworks: Short, focused study sessions (45–60 minutes) with structured breaks reduce fatigue and improve retention.

2. Milestone-based assignment planning: Breaking assessments into smaller tasks mitigates anxiety spikes close to submission dates.

3. Active learning methods: Testing recall, summarising material independently and peer teaching strengthen long-term memory formation.

4. Early stress monitoring: Tracking sleep patterns, mood shifts and workload intensity improves early intervention decisions.

5. Deliberate recovery scheduling: Sleep consistency and structured downtime enhance executive functioning and decision-making.

The 2026 academic year opens in a context where student resilience remains high, but psychological strain is measurable. Institutions, educators and educational partners who prioritise early-term routine building, practical planning systems and reflective practices may see improved stability in student performance metrics.

