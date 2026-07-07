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    Future Nation Schools Grade 12 learner comes tops in South Africa’s English Olympiad

    Arabella Molefi, a Grade 12 learner from Future Nation Schools Fleurhof has been crowned South Africa’s top performer in the 2026 English Olympiad (Home Language). Joining her are two matric learners from the school who secured outstanding national rankings in one of the most prestigious academic language competitions in the country.
    Issued by Sifiso Learning Group
    7 Jul 2026
    7 Jul 2026
    Future Nation Schools Grade 12 learner comes tops in South Africa&#x2019;s English Olympiad

    Arabella Molefi achieved National First Place and received a Diamond Award (90% and above), placing her at the top of learners from across South Africa. Her exceptional performance reflects outstanding language proficiency, critical thinking and academic excellence.

    Joining her among the country’s top-performing matric learners is Noluthando Thomo, who earned a Diamond Award (90% and above) and achieved an impressive National 16th Place, while fellow Grade 12 learner Leano Mashishi secured National 41st Place, further demonstrating the depth of academic talent at Future Nation Schools Fleurhof.

    The English Olympiad challenges learners to apply advanced language, comprehension and analytical skills, recognising those who demonstrate exceptional command of English and higher-order thinking.

    Arabella Molefi
    Arabella Molefi
    Noluthando Thomo
    Noluthando Thomo
    Leano Mashishi
    Leano Mashishi

    These outstanding achievements reflect the dedication of the learners, the support of their teachers and Future Nation Schools’ commitment to developing confident communicators, critical thinkers and lifelong learners.

    “Our Grade 12 learners have demonstrated what is possible when curiosity, discipline and a love of learning come together,” said Nkanyezi Makhari, chief executive officer of Future Nation Schools. “Arabella, Noluthando and Leano have represented both our school and themselves with distinction. Their achievements are a testament to their perseverance and to the culture of academic excellence we strive to cultivate every day. We are incredibly proud of them.”

    Future Nation Schools congratulates Molefi, Thomo and Mashishi on their remarkable achievements. As they prepare for their final school examinations later this year, they have already secured their place among South Africa’s top young English scholars, inspiring the learners who will follow in their footsteps.

    Read more: Future Nation Schools, Sifiso Learning Group, Nkanyezi Makhari
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    Sifiso Learning Group
    Sifiso Learning Group is transforming African education through innovative, Afrocentric, technology-driven learning that cultivates leadership, entrepreneurship and future-ready skills from early childhood to teacher development.
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