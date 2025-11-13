Advanced technology transforms Barloworld’s rebuild operations

Barloworld Equipment is redefining component handling through digital innovation in the fast-evolving yellow parts market.

Source: Supplied.

With operational upgrades, advanced training, and strategic initiatives, its Barloworld Rebuild Centre (BRC) is emerging as a future-ready hub for high-precision, tech-driven component rebuilding.

“We’ve commissioned new machining technology and smart tooling systems at the BRC, alongside innovative process changes such as the cylinder heads flow cells and warehouse-on-wheels concept.

"The warehouse project ensures all required parts are prepared and secured in mobile storage before work begins, cutting downtime and boosting efficiency,” says Kamogelo Mmutlana, Executive Head: Business Excellence at Barloworld Equipment.

To this end, Barloworld Equipment has implemented a R68m technology enhancement programme.

“Our forecasting capability, together with strong loose-parts stockholding and a component exchange programme, directly reduces our customers’ downtime. It ensures parts are available when needed, so machines stay productive and operational,” Mmutlana explains.

The BRC is the largest component rebuild facility within the Barloworld Equipment global dealer network. It is one of the few Caterpillar Certified Component Rebuild Centres, supporting Southern Africa across seven countries through specialised component rebuild services.

Technology advancements

These include the introduction of advanced smart tooling and assembly programming, enhancing both the quality and consistency of rebuild output. The technologies improve workforce ergonomics, increase safety, and enable precise, repeatable assembly processes.

The capability to store and reference digital data also strengthens traceability and quality control throughout the rebuild cycle. As a result, turnaround times are significantly reduced, while precision and product reliability are improved—ensuring equipment returns to operation faster and performs to the highest standard.

Source: Supplied.

This technology-enabled approach positions the BRC for future-ready operations. By integrating digital monitoring, programmed assembly sequences, and enhanced component handling, the BRC can maintain consistent product standards while optimising efficiency across the production floor.

This alignment of people, process, and technology ensures sustained productivity, improved customer uptime, and rebuild solutions that meet the demands of modern mining and construction environments.

There has also been a large investment to expand the BRC’s internal component machining and salvaging capabilities. Its state-of-the-art equipment now assists with reduction of its total component turnaround time in addition to providing its customers with an alternative economical repair versus new replacement parts.

Training for tomorrow’s technicians

Barloworld Equipment is accelerating skills development through its three-year artisanal training programme and Caterpillar’s training-to-task methodology, which blends foundational technical skills with modular assembly training.

In addition to the training-to-task programme, collaboration with a sister company is being leveraged to further enhance expertise within the salvage machine department. This approach supports advanced skills development, knowledge transfer, and increased technical capability.

As a result, overall operational efficiency and salvage capacity are strengthened.

“We’re combining elementary technical training with the training-to-task approach so we can tap into a bigger pool of prospective technicians and get them productive faster, without compromising quality,” Mmutlana adds.

Sustainable component innovation

Barloworld Equipment’s ESG agenda includes safety, emissions reduction, inclusive talent pipelines, and circularity through selected component rebuilds. By extending the life of components and reducing waste, the company supports both customer cost efficiency and environmental goals.

To date, a modern 1,000kWp solar system has been installed at the BRC, contributing to a 15% reduction in carbon emissions since 2024 as part of ongoing efforts to support environmental sustainability targets.

Driving volume growth

Over the next three to five years, Barloworld Equipment aims to increase volumes by growing machine sales and market share, which will in turn move more components through the BRC.

“We’re preparing for a tightly fought market. The more machines we get into the field, the more components come through the BRC and we’re ready to handle more than 2,000 components a year with high quality and cost efficiency,” Mmutlana concludes.

