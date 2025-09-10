Apple unveils iPhone 17 range, adds Air to product portfolio

Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone 17 lineup, introducing the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the all-new iPhone Air. The devices, powered by the new A19 chip family, feature redesigned camera systems, improved displays, stronger durability and enhanced battery performance.

New iPhone 17 Pro Max in cosmic orange colour | Image source: Apple

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

The flagship iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are built on a new aluminium unibody design with an Apple-engineered vapour chamber for improved thermal performance.

Both models run on the A19 Pro processor, claimed to deliver up to 40% better sustained performance compared to the previous generation.

The Pro range introduces three 48MP Fusion rear cameras, Main, Ultra Wide and a new Telephoto, offering the equivalent of eight lenses, including the longest optical-quality zoom on an iPhone at 8x.

A new 18MP “Centre Stage” front camera allows automatic framing and stabilised video recording in 4K HDR.

Other features include Ceramic Shield 2, which now covers both front and back with three times better scratch resistance, ProMotion displays up to 120Hz, peak outdoor brightness of 3000 nits, and support for pro-level video formats including ProRes Raw and Log 2.

The devices will be available in deep blue, cosmic orange and silver finishes.

iPhone Air

Apple has also introduced the iPhone Air, described as its thinnest and lightest iPhone yet, at 5.6mm. Built with a titanium frame and Ceramic Shield 2 front and back, the model prioritises durability while keeping weight down.

The Air runs on the A19 Pro, N1 and C1X chips, making it Apple’s most power-efficient iPhone to date. It features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, an upgraded 48MP Fusion Main camera with multiple focal lengths, and the new 18MP Centre Stage front camera.

It will be available in space black, cloud white, light gold and sky blue finishes.

iPhone 17

The standard iPhone 17 is equipped with the new A19 chip, a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and the Centre Stage front camera. Its rear setup includes a 48MP Fusion Main camera with 2x Telephoto, and a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide for wide-angle and macro shots.

The model will be sold in black, lavender, mist blue, sage and white, starting with 256GB of storage.

Online pre-orders for cash purchases and cellular contracts at iStore open on 12 September 2025. Once launched on 19 September, the new iPhone range will be available across all 38 stores nationwide, online at istore.co.za, or via the iStore app.