NTT Data acquires Exah to expand Salesforce expertise

NTT Data has acquired South African Salesforce consulting partner Exah, a move aimed at strengthening its Salesforce and AI delivery capabilities across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
3 Oct 2025
3 Oct 2025
Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT Data in Middle East and Africa | image supplied
Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT Data in Middle East and Africa | image supplied

The acquisition adds Exah’s local technical expertise and track record in customer-focused Salesforce implementation to NTT Data's global delivery network. According to NTT Data, Salesforce remains central to its growth strategy by enabling unified customer data, personalised service delivery and AI-driven insights.

Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT Data in MEA, said the addition of Exah’s team would allow the company to expand its local support offering while aligning with global capabilities. “This acquisition allows us to provide greater value to our clients by combining Exah’s expertise with NTT Data’s global partnerships,” he said.

Tiaan le Roux, managing director of Exah, said the company was joining NTT Data with the aim of extending its impact across African and international markets.

The deal follows NTT Data's 2023 acquisition of Apisero, a global MuleSoft consulting firm, as part of its broader focus on integrating digital, CRM and cloud-based customer engagement solutions.

NTT Data said the move also supports its skills development initiatives, including a young talent programme to build Salesforce expertise within the region.

Salesforce, NTT Data, Exah
