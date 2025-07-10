Britehouse completes buy-out from NTT Data

Britehouse Mobility has officially separated from global IT services group NTT Data following a management buy-out for an undisclosed amount.

Graham Parker - executive chairman, Britehouse | image supplied

The deal sees the company rebranded simply as Britehouse, now operating as a fully independent, South African-led business.

The move marks a new phase in the company’s 16-year history, positioning Britehouse to pursue greater agility and innovation as it delivers digital and AI-driven solutions across industries.

Previously part of the NTT Data group, Britehouse expanded its reach and capabilities under the multinational. With this buy-out, the company aims to strengthen its focus on responsive, locally-led services tailored to evolving client needs.

Executive chairman Graham Parker said the shift allows Britehouse to better align with the growing demand for AI integration, software engineering, and digital transformation services.

Britehouse says it remains committed to delivering measurable outcomes for clients through a combination of human expertise and AI-powered efficiency.