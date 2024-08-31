WomensMonth: Lauren Wortmann navigates SA’s changing ICT landscape

When NTT decided to follow through on its acquisition by rebranding Dimension Data as NTT Data, the local ICT industry was unsure how this would affect the critical role Didata played in bringing technology to market. At AWS Summit 2024 in Johannesburg, NTT Data’s VP of applications and cloud for the MEA region, Lauren Wortmann, tells Bizcommunity that the company is focused on building local capacity for the world market while evolving its offering to cater to changing customer demand.

Lauren Wortmann, MEA vice president of applications and cloud at NTT Data

What are some of the biggest challenges you face as a technology solutions seller in South Africa today?

The landscape is changing rapidly. We've seen a major shift away from traditional on-premises solutions towards cloud-based services.

This has disrupted established business models and requires us to constantly adapt and evolve our offerings.

Additionally, South African companies are increasingly looking for partners who invest in local talent and skills development.

We need to demonstrate our commitment to the region while also leveraging global capabilities.

Cisco was always synonymous with Dimension Data, but that has changed now with the name change and more players entering the connectivity market – how it has impacted your business?

Dimension Data, and subsequently NTT, had a long and successful history with Cisco.

However, the market has undeniably shifted towards cloud-based solutions, and Cisco's traditional hardware-centric model has been challenged.

We've had to pivot our focus towards cloud platforms and services, partnering with new vendors like Salesforce, Snowflake, and Microsoft.

It's been a significant transition, but it's essential to stay aligned with where the market is heading.

We’ve seen that skills in one cloud platform don't readily translate to another, especially at higher levels with older staff. A senior AWS consultant won't easily become a junior Azure consultant, and they most often leave the company.

How has the enterprise approach to buying technology changed?

In the past, we would often be involved in helping clients choose the right technology platform.

Today, enterprises are making those decisions upfront, often through direct RFPs to major vendors like Salesforce, Microsoft, or AWS.

Our role has shifted towards helping clients implement and realise value from those platforms. It requires a more consultative approach, understanding their business goals and tailoring solutions accordingly.

What opportunities do you see in the South African ICT market?

There's a tremendous opportunity to upskill local talent and export those skills globally.

We've had great success building centres of excellence in areas like AWS and are actively investing in graduate programmes focused on cloud and emerging technologies.

Additionally, there's growing demand for industry-specific solutions, particularly in financial services and retail.

We're building specialised practices to address these needs and provide more tailored value to our clients.

Investing in local talent through graduate programmes and upskilling initiatives, helps ensure that the company has the necessary resources to meet the evolving needs of its South African customer base.

How are you approaching emerging technologies like generative AI?

We're taking a two-pronged approach. Internally, we're focused on educating our staff and developing skills in prompt engineering and other critical areas.

Externally, we're working with clients to identify practical use cases and build solutions that deliver tangible business value.

It's still early days, but we see enormous potential for generative AI to transform industries and create new opportunities.

NTT Data runs its AWS and Azure practices as distinct business units, each with its own budget, leadership, and focus. This operational separation helps maintain focus and avoid internal competition.

What is your vision for the future of NTT Data in South Africa?

We want to be the leading IT services provider in the region, known for our deep industry expertise, commitment to local talent development, and ability to deliver innovative solutions that drive business outcomes.

We're building a company that not only takes Africa to the world but also brings the best of the world to Africa.

It's an exciting time to be part of NTT Data, and we're confident in our ability to shape the future of technology in South Africa.