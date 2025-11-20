Innovation meets impact in NIQ’s 2025 South African Breakthrough Innovation Awards

NielsenIQ (NIQ) South Africa, a leader in consumer intelligence, has unveiled the South African winners of its 2025 Breakthrough Innovation Awards. These accolades honour impactful new FMCG products that have risen above economic uncertainty, shifting consumer priorities and fierce competition to deliver meaningful innovation and sustained performance. This year’s award-winning products were launched between 2023 and 2024, demonstrating their ability to endure in a challenging market for over two years.

NIQ monitors product launches across more than 30 markets globally. Each innovation is reviewed to understand its in-market impact, including sales, longevity and growth. Those with the greatest impact are recognised as Breakthrough Innovation Award winners annually.

In South Africa, a market influenced by changing wellness trends and increased demand for convenience, personalisation, and new experiences, this year’s winners have excelled by adapting to a rapidly evolving consumer environment and met these needs with relevant products that were executed with excellence.

The 2025 Breakthrough Innovation Award winners for South Africa are:

Brutal Fruit Litchi Sèche (alcoholic beverages)



African Dew New Flavours (alcoholic beverages)



Heineken Silver Lager (alcoholic beverages)



Belgravia Dark Cherry (alcoholic beverages)



Gordons Pink Berry and Sunset Orange (alcoholic beverages)



Jacobs Latin America and South-East Asia (coffee)



DanUp Boost (dairy beverage)



Switch Vita C Range (supplements)



Sta-Soft Aromatherapy Dream Refill (home care)



Aquafresh Naturals Charcoal White (personal care)



Bakers Classic Rusk Range (snacks)



Truda Foods Pretzels (snacks)



Amajoya Dessert Inspired Range (confectionary)



Maynards Red & Black Berry Jellies (confectionary)



Mentos Incredible Chew new flavours (confectionary)



Magnum Chocolate Cookie Crumble Stick (confectionary)



Protex Deep Clean Charcoal Soap (personal care)



Elvive Full Resist Range (personal care)



L’Oreal Glycolic Bright Range (personal care)

“While economic pressures persist, South African consumers are looking beyond price alone when they shop for FMCG products,” said Zak Haeri, MD for NIQ in South Africa. “Novelty, convenience, health and value for money are all top of mind. Shoppers' willingness to experiment with new brands and products is on the rise, rewarding brands that take creative risks and respond to consumers’ needs. This year’s winners have differentiated themselves with consumer-first design, whether by delivering healthier options, elevating indulgence, or enhancing convenience.”

South African Wavemakers

In addition to our yearly winners, in 2023, NIQ introduced the “Wavemakers” category to recognise more recent product launches with strong market performance and the potential to maintain that success, as well as standout limited edition releases. This group of South African Wavemakers has excelled in a competitive market, driven growth, and made a significant overall impact.

Gordons Pink & Tonic (alcoholic beverages)



Bernini Mimosa Sparkling Spritzer (alcoholic beverages)



Savanna Neat (alcoholic beverages)



Monster Lewis Hamilton Zero Sugar (energy drinks)



Red Bull Summer Editions (energy drinks)



Coca-Cola Creations (carbonated soft drinks)



Lays Flavours of the World (snacks)



Oreo Coca-Cola (confectionary)



Finish Powerball Ultimate Plus (home care)

“This year’s awards showcase the inventiveness and dynamism of South Africa’s consumer goods sector,” says Esti Prinsloo, Strategic Analytics and Insights lead for NIQ in sub-Saharan Africa. “Brands have come up with remarkable innovations to address emerging consumer wants and needs – from bold, unexpected brand partnerships and adventurous flavour fusions in snacks and beverages to natural ingredient formulations in personal care and smart, efficient home care products that deliver time and cost-savings for busy consumers. Our winners reflect the spirit of experimentation and connection that will define the future of consumer goods.”



