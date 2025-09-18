South Africa
    Nasty C drops ‘Free’ and raps empowering lyrics to ‘head up’ on Doritos In The Truck Series

    Rap superstar Nasty C has teamed up with global snack brand Doritos as he drops his highly anticipated fifth studio album 'Free'. The rapper features in the latest episode of In The Truck, a first-of-its-kind Fearlessly Flavourful social series. In the episode he opens up about the inspiration behind his new album, feeling free, exclusively previews new song 'Switch' and freestyles lyrics from the song 'Head Up' Which features on the album.
    Issued by DNA Brand Architects
    18 Sep 2025
    South Africa rap superstar Nasty C stars in Doritos In The Truck Series as he drops new music and promotes 5th Studio Album ‘Free’
    In The Truck is a must-watch social series that blends culinary and culture, while bringing South Africa’s most captivating personalities into the Doritos Loaded Truck. Personalities level up their snacking game making Doritos Loaded meals at some of the hottest events around the country, discussing careers, passions and their unique takes on culture and flavour.

    The latest In The Truck episode features Nasty C dropping an exclusive teaser to his lead song 'Switch', which is a heartfelt anthem where he also reflects on the family he was born into and the one he’s built for himself. In addition to giving fans an exclusive listen to this lead single off the upcoming album ‘FREE’, Nasty C also delivers a bold freestyle to inspiring lyrics from the song 'Head Up' which encourages others to celebrate the wins of those around them.

    In the episode, Nasty C candidly reflects on his new album:

    “My new album ‘FREE’ is basically inspired by wanting to be free, but also just feeling very free. Free from a lot of things that have had like a hold on me, whether it’s mentally or literally. Fans can expect to hear some honest music in there, some vulnerability, a lot of like introspective stuff, but also some vibes, some club bangers, you know, something that you can dance to,” comments the rapper.

    The highly anticipated album which drops 12 September, is Nasty C’s 5th studio album, the 1st on his own label Tall Racks, and signals a brave new era for the Durban-native. A sonic declaration of independence, 'FREE' is a project that reflects the rapper’s journey not just as an artist but as a man reclaiming his voice, his time, and his truth.

    Nasty C highly anticipated new album entitled ‘Free’ drops Friday, 12 September
    Nasty C highly anticipated new album entitled ‘Free’ drops Friday, 12 September

    The In The Truck series debuted last year, featuring personalities popular podcasters, content creators, models and musicians to launch the brand’s bold Grilled BBQ Flavour while serving up content that’s as bold and unexpected.

    The series stars an exciting line-up of personalities who embody Doritos’ spirit of boldness, including internationally renowned supermodel Ponahalo Mojapelo and Nkuley Masemola who served up realness In The Truck in the previous episode at Bacardi Holiday Club.

    “Doritos is all about encouraging consumers to be bold enough to be themselves,” commented Jaydee Newman, brand manager for Doritos at PepsiCo South Africa. “With In The Truck we are taking it a step further by merging culinary cuisine with culture in partnership, telling the real stories of personalities who embody bold self-expression. We’re excited to collaborate with the boldest rapper in the game, Nasty C, on this episode and we look forward to sharing his journey and the journeys of others.”

    Watch Nasty C’s In The Truck in full below on the Doritos YouTube page. You can also view the episode exclusively on Doritos’ social pages. @doritos_sa #InTheTruck #FearlesslyFlavourful #ForTheBold

    Read more: PepsiCo, Bacardi
    DNA Brand Architects is a one-of-a-kind company that takes your brand where it has never been before, creating unexpected alignments that will shake up your market and blow your mind.
    Let's do Biz