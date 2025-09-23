South Africa
Retail FMCG
    Cheetos launches in SA with cheeky stunts, cheetah sightings and playful influencer campaign

    Global snack brand Cheetos is officially in South Africa and creating a stir of excitement and entertainment. After months of strategic collaboration and behind-the-scenes dedication, PepsiCo is rolling out the orange carpet for Cheetos and its beloved mascot, Chester Cheetah, bringing his signature swagger to South African shelves. This has been done through a punchy and playful influencer campaign that included mysterious Cheetah sightings in and around Johannesburg.
    Issued by DNA Brand Architects
    23 Sep 2025
    South African artist Robot Boii teams up with Global Snack Brand Cheetos to launch the brand in South Africa with new song 'Tjovi' and dance challenge
    To celebrate its launch, the brand has partnered with vibrant South African personality Robot Boii, who curated an inspired dance challenge to his new song ‘Tjovi’. This all began with mysterious and cheeky stunts, where cheetah sightings reported in and around Johannesburg got social media users buzzing. All was revealed with the help of influencers like Chad Jones, who unveiled that Cheetos is official in South Africa.

    Watch: Cheetos Launch in South Africa with Robot Boii Dance Challenge

    Cheetos brings the orange side of life to South Africa

    The brand’s arrival is more than just a product launch; it’s a celebration of fun, flavour and personality. With the tagline 'Can’t hide the fun', Cheetos invites South Africans to embrace their playful side and join the movement on the orange side of life. PepsiCo’s expansion of Cheetos into South Africa reflects its commitment to innovation and consumer delight, reinforcing its position as a leader in the global snacks market.

    The new flavours include Cheetos Puffs in Cheese and Chicken, as well as Cheetos Brix BBQ & Spicy Tomato variants. “The brand’s arrival is more than just a product launch; it’s a celebration of fun, flavour, and personality. We are inviting South Africans to embrace their playful side and join the movement on the orange side of life,” commented marketing manager (Snacks) at PepsiCo South Africa, Diyaana Allie. “Our consumers can look forward to seeing this come to life through our influencer partnerships, cheeky stunts, high school activations and immersive experiences.”

    The brands snack new flavours include:

    • Cheetos Puffs Cheese – a classic favourite with a rich, creamy kick.
    • Cheetos Puffs Chicken – a savoury twist that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
    • Cheetos Brix BBQ – smoky and bold, perfect for flavour adventurers.
    • Cheetos Brix Spicy Tomato – a zesty option with a fiery edge.

    Brand Mascot Chester Cheetah pictured in the streets of downtown Joburg causing playful mischief
    Robot Boii instigates Play Mischief with new song ‘Tjovi’ and dance challenge

    Dance and music are proving to be the cornerstones of Cheetos’ Can’t Hide The Fun launch campaign. “Cheetos globally is such a cool cultural brand and I was thrilled to lend my brand-new song Tjovi to this campaign and get Mzansi dancing,” said South African personality Robot Boii on his involvement in the campaign, after curating a dance challenge inspired by his new song ‘Tjovi’ , which is available on all music streaming services.

    Well-known TikToker Chad Jones is one of the campaign influencers who spoke to what it means to live on the Orange Side of Life. “Living on the Orange Side of Life is to live on the flavourful side of life. Just be you, be authentic, be cheesy and just go with the flow of life.



    PepsiCo, DNA Brand Architects, Chad Jones
    DNA Brand Architects
    DNA Brand Architects is a one-of-a-kind company that takes your brand where it has never been before, creating unexpected alignments that will shake up your market and blow your mind.
