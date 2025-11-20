Newskoop’s flagship agricultural show Agriskoops now available as a podcast

Agriskoops is a daily show aired on over 20 community radio stations throughout South Africa, reaching over 250,000 weekly listeners. It offers a concise 4 to 5-minute broadcast running Monday to Friday, covering farming news, weather updates, and a focused interview segment. The show is hosted by Eddie Goldberg and produced by Retha Potgieter, bringing seasoned expertise to every episode.

Agriskoops shines a spotlight on the agricultural sector’s critical role in South Africa’s economy, from small-scale farmers to large agribusinesses. Topics covered include precision farming, biological and sustainable farming methods, food security, and current industry events. Exclusive interviews with experts, economists, meteorologists, and business leaders offer listeners insightful perspectives.

"By bringing Agriskoops to a podcast platform, we are expanding access to vital agricultural information that supports and empowers farming communities around the country."﻿ Newskoop’s managing director Kim du Plessis expressed pride in delivering audio content that positively impacts communities. "Our commitment is to produce outstanding, community-focused programmes that enhance everyday knowledge and lives."﻿

"Newskoop continually grows its content portfolio to serve diverse audiences. Recent additions include Techskoops, a technology programme; expanded pre-recorded news bulletins; and additional children’s content in collaboration with CBN Africa, all accessible via our portal," said du Plessis, highlighting Newskoop’s ongoing efforts to broaden its offerings.

Listeners can now conveniently stream Agriskoops episodes anywhere through Iono and other podcast platforms like Amazon, Spotify and Apple, complementing the programme’s radio presence and allowing the agricultural community and interested audiences to stay informed on current challenges, innovations, and successes in the farming sector.

Produced and distributed by Newskoop, Agriskoops is a celebrated platform for sharing human-interest stories, practical farming advice, and the latest agricultural developments. It proudly amplifies farmers' voices while fostering unity and resilience throughout South Africa's rural landscape.

Newskoop content is available to all subscribed radio stations on the Newskoop Portal. Newskoop covers all international, national, provincial and community news. Content produced includes news, finance, business, and sport, offering content English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa. Visit www.newskoop.com for more information.



