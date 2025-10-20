From hustle to growth: Founders must evolve to lead the businesses they’ve built

After years of grit, long nights, and relentless effort, many entrepreneurs find themselves standing at a crossroads. They’ve built something real - a functioning, profitable business - but are unsure how to take it to the next level.

According to Sally Palmer, business growth strategist and founder of Maverix, this is one of the most critical stages in any business journey - and one that requires founders to rethink how they lead.

“The same drive that got you started won’t necessarily get you to the next stage,” says Palmer. “Growth demands clarity, structure, and a shift from operating in the business to leading it.”

Sally Palmer

Growth isn’t about doing more - It’s about doing differently

Palmer, who works with founders and CEOs through Maverix’s Acumen for Business Leaders program, says many entrepreneurs reach a point where their hands-on approach becomes the very thing holding them back. “At the beginning, success comes from hustle - being in the trenches, wearing every hat,” she explains.

“But to grow sustainably, you have to build systems and teams that can operate without you.”

Before chasing expansion, she advises business leaders to pause and define what growth really means - not just in financial terms, but in alignment with their personal and strategic ambitions.

“Growth without clarity can be dangerous,” says Palmer. “It can break a good business if it’s rushed or misaligned.”

Mapping the business - Then mapping the gap

Palmer encourages entrepreneurs to take a step back and evaluate two critical areas: their business model and their structure. This means asking hard questions:

What’s working, and what’s not?

Where are the margins, the risks, and the biggest opportunities?

Do I have the right people and systems in place to support growth?

“Growth places pressure on people, systems, and cash flow,” says Palmer. “Before you scale, strengthen your foundations.”

Once that groundwork is laid, leaders can define a focused growth strategy - whether that involves entering new markets, launching new products, or building partnerships.

From founder to CEO

For Palmer, the most powerful transformation happens when founders evolve into true leaders.

“This is the shift from operator to architect,” she says. “It’s about empowering your team, setting clear accountability, and stepping back from the day-to-day. That’s how you create a business that doesn’t depend on you to function.”

The move from hustle to structure, she adds, is what separates short-term success from lasting impact.

“The hustle got you here - but structure will take you further,” says Palmer. “This is where founders become CEOs, and where good businesses become great ones.”

About Maverix

Maverix partners with founders and CEOs who are ready to scale their impact and evolve their leadership. Through its flagship program, Acumen for Business Leaders, Maverix helps entrepreneurs shift from operating in their business to leading it - with clarity, structure, and purpose.

Visit: www.maverix.co for more information.



